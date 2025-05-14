itel A90 Launched in India with IP54 Rating: Price Here

itel A90 has launched in India. This is an affordable 4G offering from itel. One of the highlights of the device, shared by the company is that it comes with Ip54 rating. This makes the device water and dust resistant. What's interesting about this device is that it comes with Aivana 2.0, a smart and intelligent AI assisntant. This is not something that brands usually offer in the price segment of under Rs 7,000. Let's directly jump to its price and specifications.









itel A90 Price in India

itel A90 has launched in two price variants in India - Rs 6,499 for the 64GB variant and Rs 6,999 for the 128GB variant. The company is also promising a 100 day screen replacement. Customers getting this phone will also get a free three months subscription of JioSaavn Pro.

itel A90 Specifications in India

The itel A90 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+IPS display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the T7100 processor and bundles up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There's a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs on Android 14 Go out of the box. It has a 13MP sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. There's support for fingerprint on the side and face unlock.