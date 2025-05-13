Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specs

Motorola has been one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India. The company has seen tremedous growth YoY in Q1 2025. Now, Motorola has launched the Razr 60 Ultra in India. This is the latest and most powerful offering from the company. The device packs the flagship processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. It has everything a user would need from his/her phone, and more. Let's take a look at the pricing, availability, and specifications/features of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra.









Read More - Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched: Details

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price in India

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will go on sale in India starting May 21, 2025. It has launched in a single memory variant with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for Rs 99,999. There's an instant bank discount with leading banks of Rs 10,000. Further, there will be Rs 15,000 worth of Jio benefits bundled for the users.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications in India

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has a 7-inch pOLED Super HD display and comes with support for HDR10+ and world's only 4-inch LPTO display on the outer side with support for 165Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. It is the world's first Pantone Validated flip phone. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with IP48 protection, and has a redesigned Titanium Hinge which makes the device more durable. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC (system-on-a-chip). To make the display more durable, there's Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic on top.

Read More - iOS 19 to Bring this Useful Wi-Fi Setting for Apple Users

The device has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and a 50MP sensor at the front for selfies. There's also integration of Moto AI 2.0 which includes AI Image Studio and AI Playlist Studio. The device comes loaded with Google Gemini.

The device packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging and 30W wireless charging along with 5W reverse charging. Moto Razr 60 Ultra will come with Android 15 out of the box and is slated to get 3 yaers of OS updates and 4 years of software security updates.