how did tech twitter x react to samsung galaxy s25 edge

On the basis of the reactions that we saw (reactions are posted below), we understand that people are questioning the need of a thin phone. In fact, some users have raised concerns regarding the small battery that the phone incorporates.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S25 Edge globally. This is a super thin smartphone from the company and is built to differentiate itself from the other phones in design. The Galaxy S25 Edge, while is slim, retains the power that flagships have today. It has a dual-camera setup led by a 200MP wide-angle-sensor, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. To know more about the specs, you can refer to the link below.




Read Here - Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched: Details

Here, we will check out the reaction of some of the people from tech Twitter/X to see what the general feeling about the Galaxy S25 Edge is. Let's go.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: How People Reacted?

On the basis of the reactions that we saw (reactions are posted below), we understand that people are questioning the need of a thin phone. In fact, some users have raised concerns regarding the small battery that the phone incorporates. In fact, users online have called the device over-priced. But then there were some users, who have liked the attempt from Samsung to make something cool. One user even mentioned that Samsung went futuristic with this phone.

screenshot 2025 05 13 124536 screenshot 2025 05 13 124516 screenshot 2025 05 13 124621 screenshot 2025 05 13 123625 screenshot 2025 05 13 123652 screenshot 2025 05 13 123721 screenshot 2025 05 13 123758

We would love to get your thoughts as well. You can drop your impressions of the Galaxy S25 Edge in the comments section below.

