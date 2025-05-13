

Ericsson continues to expand its 5G across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East through deployments and strategic partnerships. From underground tunnel connectivity in Germany to advanced indoor 5G trials in Taiwan and cloud-native billing in Austria, the company is driving innovation across diverse environments. A new ConsumerLab report also highlights rising demand for premium 5G experiences in the UAE, reinforcing the importance of differentiated network performance.

Dive into the developments ahead to know how cutting-edge connectivity is being deployed worldwide:

1. Vodafone Germany and Ericsson Launch 5G Connectivity in Arlinger Tunnel

Vodafone Germany, in partnership with Ericsson, has deployed multiband mobile radio antennas in the 1,400-meter-long Arlinger Tunnel near Pforzheim, Germany, marking the first operational use of Ericsson's tunnel-optimised antennas. These antennas, part of the Ericsson Antenna System (EAS), are specifically designed to deliver consistent 5G coverage in challenging underground environments characterised by high air pressure shifts and vibrations from passing vehicles and trains, according to the official release.

"With five of Ericsson's tunnel-optimised antennas now installed, Vodafone customers travelling through the tunnel can experience continuous mobile reception, uninterrupted voice calls, and high-speed data, even underground," Ericsson said on May 9, 2025.

The newly deployed antennas are designed with an aerodynamic cone shape that minimises wind turbulence and structural vibration, enhancing both durability and signal reliability. Supporting multiple frequency bands and high bandwidth from 2G to 5G, the installation eliminates mobile dead zones, enabling uninterrupted voice and data services for commuters travelling through the tunnel.

The installation is part of Vodafone's broader strategy to enhance 5G coverage across Germany, with plans to equip more tunnels with the new antenna.

Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, says: "This project shows the power of advanced antenna innovation in solving real-world connectivity challenges. Tunnel antennas allow users to stay connected with 5G network while travelling on trains or on the motorway. We’re proud to support Vodafone in delivering 5G where it matters most, including complex environments like tunnels. The new antenna is a great example of how Ericsson is enabling high-performing mobile networks in every scenario on the surface and underground."

2. Ericsson Demonstrates Indoor 5G with Successful Field Test at Taipei City Mall

Ericsson, in collaboration with Taiwanese communications service providers (CSPs), has completed a 5G field test at Taipei City Mall, showcasing the performance and efficiency of its multi-operator 5G Radio Dot System in one of Taiwan's busiest underground retail and transit hubs.

Located beneath the heart of Taipei and frequented by thousands of daily commuters and shoppers, Taipei City Mall presents a complex and high-traffic environment where consistent mobile performance is crucial, according to Ericsson.

Ericsson said its Radio Dot System is fully compatible with Taiwanese CSPs' 3.5GHz spectrum with 4x4 MIMO and delivered peak downlink data rates exceeding 1 Gbps. The multi-operator architecture enables all CSPs to optimise resource utilisation, reduce deployment costs, and accelerate the rollout of advanced connectivity in large public venues.

In addition to performance gains, the system boasts improved energy efficiency—cutting consumption by up to 45 percent compared to traditional active distributed antenna systems (DAS). Its design also simplifies network management, allowing operators to integrate monitoring and control into their existing systems, eliminating the need for a separate management layer.

David Chou, President of Ericsson Taiwan, emphasised the significance of this field test, stating: "According to Ericsson Mobility Report, 80 percent of mobile data traffic occurs indoors. This successful test showcases our ability to enhance indoor 5G connectivity across diverse venues, from malls to airports and metro stations. We are committed to working alongside our customers to scale this technology and ensure the superior and reliable 5G user experience in Taiwan."

3. Magenta Telekom Austria Deploys Cloud-Native Ericsson Billing

Ericsson has extended its long-standing partnership with Magenta Telekom (T-Mobile Austria) by transitioning the operator's billing system to cloud-native Billing. According to the official release, the deployment, executed seamlessly without impacting customers, includes end-to-end systems integration and migration services delivered by Ericsson.

The solution is now running on Red Hat OpenShift within Magenta Telekom's private cloud, ensuring the speed, scalability and reliability of billing services for its end customers, Ericsson said on May 7, 2025.

The full deployment also offers the flexibility to support evolving billing requirements for future 5G use cases, helping to enable new service opportunities as they emerge. The move to cloud-based billing brings faster service processing and also marks an important upgrade for Magenta's digital infrastructure that will help fuel further innovation in the 5G era, Ericsson added.

Migrating to cloud-native billing also adds further advantages, including extended software lifecycle support, regular security updates and the potential for automation in operations.

4. Ericsson ConsumerLab Report Reveals Growing Demand for Premium 5G in the UAE

A new Ericsson ConsumerLab report, titled "Elevating 5G with Differentiated Connectivity," highlights key consumer trends and revenue opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 5G market, revealing a shift in user expectations and behaviour as adoption of 5G technology matures, Ericsson noted on May 5, 2025.

Based on a survey of over 1,100 respondents—including 1,000 active 5G users—the report captures insights from a market representing more than 6 million smartphone owners, including more than 3 million 5G users. It identifies four key trends shaping the UAE's 5G landscape:

1. Consumer Expectations Are Rising

One in three 5G users in the UAE are no longer willing to settle for best-effort performance. More than half report experiencing connectivity issues in high-traffic areas, leading to a decline in overall satisfaction. The findings underscore the need for operators to ensure both strong coverage and sufficient network capacity to deliver consistent and differentiated 5G performance.

2. Willingness to Pay for Better Connectivity

Interest in differentiated connectivity—a model that guarantees enhanced performance for specific use cases—is growing. Some 44 percent of users expressed willingness to pay for it, with 32 percent likely to be early adopters. A key subgroup, termed "assurance seekers" (22 percent of users), are actively seeking premium connectivity for critical tasks and are ready to pay for guaranteed service quality, the Ericsson report said.

3. Generative AI and Advanced Apps Drive Network Demand

Emerging applications such as generative AI, AR, and video calling are redefining the 5G experience. According to the report, approximately 22 percent of 5G users are willing to pay a 10 percent premium for connectivity with assured latency and uplink performance for apps such as those featuring GenAI, augmented reality (AR), and video calling, compared to established app categories.

"As the usage of these apps grows, CSPs must prepare for shifts in network traffic with rising demands on uplink and downlink capacity as well as low latency," the report said.

4. Revenue Growth Potential for Service Providers

Adopting differentiated connectivity models could boost average revenue per user (ARPU) by 5 to 14 percent, the report states. Moreover, by exposing quality-on-demand (QoD) APIs to third-party application providers, CSPs could unlock additional revenue streams. However, success will require more flexible payment models—24 percent of users favour alternatives to traditional billing approaches.

Petra Schirren, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: "The latest Ericsson ConsumerLab report highlights a valuable opportunity for growth in the UAE's 5G network landscape. As AI-powered applications become more prevalent, users' expectations for enhanced connectivity are rising, and so is their willingness to pay for performance assurance."

