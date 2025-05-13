

Despite India's broadband user base nearing the one-billion mark, reaching the next 100 million users will be a formidable challenge, especially in rural regions, according to recent data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and industry analysis, ETTelecom reported.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Has an Internal Timeframe for 100 Million Homes Target









Tariff Hikes and SIM Consolidation

As of March 2025, India's total broadband user base stood at 944.12 million, bolstered by rising smartphone penetration, 4G/5G rollouts, and expanding Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. However, the pace of new subscriber additions has slowed markedly, with rural areas—which previously led growth—now struggling under the weight of rising costs and limited affordability.

The pace of telecom subscriber additions in rural India has slowed sharply following tariff hikes in July 2024, marking a significant reversal in a market that had previously outpaced urban areas in user growth.

Also Read: Airtel IPTV Launches in 2,000 Cities: Plans Start at Rs 699 with OTT Streaming Apps

According to data released by the TRAI, rural India added a net 790,000 new subscribers in the 12 months ending March 25, 2025—a steep drop compared to the 15.27 million added in the previous fiscal year. The decline has been attributed largely to SIM consolidation, as many rural households reduced the number of active SIM cards following the tariff increases.

"This is largely due to SIM consolidation after the tariff hikes as many rural households cut down on multi-SIMs and new connections," said Balaji Subramanian, Vice-President at IIFL Securities, as mentioned in the report. "We expect a correction in rural net adds as both Airtel and Jio will continue to enhance rural rollouts in coming quarters."

Urban Areas See Sluggish User Additions

Urban areas witnessed a similar trend, though the drop was less pronounced. Urban regions recorded a net addition of 730,000 subscribers in FY25, down from 11.67 million the previous year. As of March 2025, India's total rural and urban subscriber bases stood at 534.69 million and 666.11 million, respectively.

Urban teledensity—a metric representing the number of telecom users per 100 individuals—fell to 131.45 percent from 133.72 percent, indicating a decline in multi-SIM usage as mobile plans became more expensive. Rural teledensity, meanwhile, remains significantly lower at 59 percent, highlighting the untapped growth potential in these markets.

Also Read: One Industry, Multiple Views on 5G FWA and Monetisation: Which One Is Right?

Broadband Growth Slows

"Irrespective of the regional diversity, India's total broadband user base has reached 944.12 million, and getting the next 100 million users is going to be very challenging," a senior telecom executive was quoted as saying in the report. "This is mainly because, for a very large rural population, even a Rs 1,000 annual spend on a mobile device and recharge is unaffordable."

"But, we see a huge headroom for growth in rural markets as teledensity is at 59 percent. Lately, the refurbished smartphones market is burgeoning in these regions, and even 5G FWA-based home connections are growing in tandem with urban numbers," the unnamed executive added, according to the report.

Internet or Cached Data: The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?

Women and Data-Hungry Regions

As of March, rural users accounted for 37.03 percent of FWA subscribers, with urban users comprising the remaining 62.97 percent, according to TRAI. "This is significant, because FWA home connections are three-times more expensive than mobile packs. This shows immense appetite for data-hungry users in these markets," the executive reportedly added.

He also noted that the gender divide of mobile ownership in India is reducing, meaning women will be leading growth contributors as new mobile owners going forward. According to the GSMA Mobile Gender Gap Report 2024, cited in the report, India's mobile internet gender gap narrowed from 40 percent to 30 percent, with more women coming online.

Prominent rural hotspots in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka are also consuming higher levels of data, though affordability is a concern as a large 2G user base has still not upgraded to higher revenue generating 4G/5G services, unnamed experts were quoted as saying in the report.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.