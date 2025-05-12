iOS 19 to Bring this Useful Wi-Fi Setting for Apple Users

Next month, when the WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) 2025 kicks off, Apple will announce several software upgrades. The iOS 19 will also be announced at this event. One major addition that Apple will do in the iOS 19 is in the Wi-Fi segment. Wi-Fi networks are present almost everywhere we go today. However, when we connect to a network from one device, that doesn't automatically syncs it across all our devices. This way, we have to connect to the same Wi-Fi network from every device separately.









Apple is looking to change this with the iOS 19, claims Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. Gurman said that with iOS 19, Apple will sync the public Wi-Fi networks across all of the user's Apple devices. This means, that if you connect to a public Wi-Fi network from your iPhone running on iOS 19, that would automatically connect every other Apple device in your ecosystem with the same Wi-Fi network.

This will be a major convenience for the users. It saves users time and energy. So the next time when you are at a hotel, airport, or anywhere else, you just need to connect one of your Apple devices and that would bring internet connetivity in all of your Apple devices. It would likely be so that every device must be running on the latest respective operating system (OS) version.

At the WWDC, Apple is also expected to announce other things related to the Vision Pro OS, MacBooks, iPads, and more. One major announcement that everyone would be looking forward to is expected to be around Apple Intelligence (AI). Apple has been very slow with respect to rolling out AI for its devices, and this is the year where Apple fans expect it to pick up.