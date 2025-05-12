Truecaller Leverages AI to Help Users with Important SMSes

Truecaller has solved just this issue for the users. Using AI, Truecaller will scan through all the SMSes that the user is receiving or has received. Then, the platform will determine which are the important messages using the LLM (large language model).

Highlights

Truecaller, a smartphone calling and SMS application, has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) deep into its platform to help users with their daily communication. The company just announced that it is leveraging AI to help users in reading important SMSes. Very often, users miss out on the important texts when they get a swarm of SMSes from differnent companies. This can mean missing out on texts such as flight itenararies, OTPs, and more.




Truecaller has solved just this issue for the users. Using AI, Truecaller will scan through all the SMSes that the user is receiving or has received. Then, the platform will determine which are the important messages using the LLM (large language model). Note that this is not just for the premium users, but also for the free version users of the platform.

To make the texts more trustworthy, Truecaller is also adding green message IDs on the chats. This would confirm it for the user that the text he/she is receiving is coming from an official source.

Truecaller said, "Now live in India and 30 other countries, Message IDs are here to decode the chaos. Using advanced artificial intelligence and Large Language Models (LLMs), this new feature scans your SMS inbox right on your device (yes, your data stays private), and instantly identifies important business messages."

"Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, just rolled out a game-changing solution: AI-powered Message IDs. And it’s not just another tech update-it’s a leap toward smarter, stress-free communication," the company added.

John Joseph, Product Director, Insights at Truecaller sums it up perfectly, "With the integration of AI in Message IDs for both premium and non-premium users, we’re providing people with a smarter, more secure way to manage their important SMS messages. Our mission is to make communication safer and more efficient, and this innovation represents the next step in our journey."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

