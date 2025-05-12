Tecno Spark 40 to be the First to Bring MediaTek Helio G200 Globally

The MediaTek G200 is built on the TSMC's 6nm process. It has an octa-core CPU, with 2 Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex A55 clocked at 2 GHz. It has the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clocked at 1.1 GHz.

  • Tecno is soon going to launch the Spark 40 series.
  • The series will debut globally in July.
  • It is now confirmed to become the first smartphone globally that will feature the MediaTek Helio G200 SoC (system on a chip).

Tecno is soon going to launch the Spark 40 series. The series will debut globally in July. It is now confirmed to become the first smartphone globally that will feature the MediaTek Helio G200 SoC (system on a chip). This new processor will be featured on the Spark 40 Pro+. This chipset gives 10% performance boost over its predecessor. On the AnTuTu benchmark platform, this chipset scored 470,000 points.




Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business, said, "The MediaTek Helio G200 empowers TECNO to deliver superior performance in the coming SPARK 40 Series, enabling users to experience flagship-level responsiveness, seamless operation, and sustained power that elevates everyday smartphone interactions."

The Spark 40 Pro+ will come with a display that supports 1.5K super-resolution. The device also supports DCSAR (Dynamic Communication Smart Adaptive Response). This boosts significant improvement in network efficiency  even in complex or weak signal environments.

Joey Qu, TECNO senior product manager, said, "The SPARK 40 Series will not just be raising specs. With the Helio G200 as its engine, the SPARK 40 Series redefines what's possible in its class, offering an unprecedented experience for its users — All while delivering signature slim design."

