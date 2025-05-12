OnePlus 15 Details Surface Online

While OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 only a few months ago, the company is now working its way up to launch the OnePlus 15 in China. The device will likely first make it to the China market and then go on sale in India and other markets. Now, some leaks or details surrounding the OnePlus 15 have made it online forums.









A popular tech tipster on Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) who goes by the name Digital Chat Station (DCS), said that OnePlus 15 will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO straight large screen. It will have 50MP periscope triple camera at the rear, and will have a light and simple design. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

The display information sounds slightly strange here because the OnePlus 13 has a 2K resolution display, while the upcoming newer generation model is tipped to have a slightly less resolution display. The display will use a LIPO packaging technology, allowing for ultra-slim bezels and better front symmetry.

OnePlus 15 is expected to come with a 6500mAh battery. It will be larger than the OnePlus 13's battery.