Samsung Launches World’s First 500Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

Samsung Electronics, a South Korean tech company, has recently launched the Odyssey OLED G6. This is the first gaming monitor in the world with an OLED panel and support for 500Hz refresh rate. Intially, the company has reserved it for select markets only. It will go on sale in markets including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. Then, in a phased rollout, the company will add it to other global markets. The gaming monitor market is growing globally, and Samsung is one of the key players in the mix. The Odyssey OLED G6 will help the company stand apart from its competitors.









Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung continues to lead the gaming monitor industry with breakthrough innovations that redefine how games are experienced. With the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, we are pushing gaming performance, visual quality and immersion to entirely new heights — delivering the next evolution of display technology for gamers around the world."

Note that this is a 27-inch display, supports QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution, an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, and the resolution is powered by QD-OLED technology. Users will get an amazingly fast and smooth experience with this monitor. The display supports true colours and deep, true blacks, said Samsung.

The display can achieve a maximum brightness of 1000nits and with the Samsung's Glare Free technology, the reflectionns on the screen will be minimal. It is available for pre-orders for a price of $1488. After the pre-order phase is over, the price will go to $1688.