Airtel Black Rs 399 Plan Now Bundles Broadband and IPTV Service



Bharti Airtel now offers IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) service with its Black Plan, starting at Rs 399, including broadband service. Airtel officially launched its IPTV service in March 2025 across 2,000 cities in India. At the time, the company announced that IPTV plans would start at Rs 699, offering broadband speeds of 40 Mbps along with access to 26 streaming apps.

Airtel IPTV Services Across India

The company is now offering IPTV service with its basic Black Plan, priced at Rs 399. This appears to be another offering aimed at attracting users interested in experiencing IPTV. Although Airtel introduced new 100 Mbps Xstream Fiber plans in the interim, no official announcement has been made so far.

Let's now take a closer look at the Black Rs 399 plan details:

Airtel Black Rs 399 IPTV Plan

The Airtel Black Rs 399 Plan is a combo plan that includes fiber broadband, a landline with unlimited calls, and IPTV service. The plan offers unlimited internet with speeds up to 10 Mbps and access to over 260 TV channels. It comes with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit, after which speeds are reduced to 1 Mbps once 3333 GB of data is consumed within a billing cycle.

Customers can pay Rs 2,500 in advance to receive the necessary hardware and installation at no extra cost. This amount will be adjusted against future bills.

Conclusion

The Airtel Black Rs 399 IPTV Plan is a basic, entry-level option for users seeking IPTV and broadband without high-speed or OTT entertainment requirements. Other Airtel IPTV plans with higher internet speeds start at Rs 599 or Rs 699, depending on the region.

