Airtel Launches New 100 Mbps Xstream Fiber Plans with Netflix and Other OTT Benefits



Bharti Airtel has introduced two new Xstream Fiber plans. The new 100 Mbps broadband options follow recent revisions to the existing 200 Mbps plans. With these additions, Airtel now offers a total of four 100 Mbps plans, including the newly launched Rs 999 and Rs 1199 plans. These changes come shortly after the company rolled out its IPTV services bundled with broadband in 2,000 cities across India. Let's take a look at the newly launched and revised Wi-Fi plans.

Airtel Xstream Fiber New 100 Mbps Plans

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 999 Plan

The Rs 999 Airtel Wi-Fi plan offers up to 100 Mbps unlimited data and includes OTT subscriptions to Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and access to over 22 other OTT platforms via Airtel Xstream Play. Airtel provides free installation on 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month plans.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 1199 Black IPTV Entertainment Plan

The Rs 1199 Black IPTV Entertainment Plan also offers up to 100 Mbps unlimited data and includes over 350 TV channels (including HD channels), along with OTT subscriptions to Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and access to over 22 OTT platforms via Airtel Xstream Play. Airtel provides free installation on advance rental plans. This plan includes the IPTV service, which was launched by Airtel in the last week of March.

Other Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps Plans

Airtel also offers a Rs 899 plan that includes 100 Mbps unlimited data, IPTV service, 350+ TV channels, and OTT subscriptions such as ZEE5, JioHotstar, and more than 22 OTT apps via Airtel Xstream Play. Additionally, there is a Rs 799 100 Mbps data-only plan, ideal for users who do not require entertainment options such as TV channels or OTT subscriptions.

Long-Term Discounts

Airtel offers a 7.5 percent discount on 6-month and a 15 percent discount on 12-month standalone broadband plans. A Rs 2,500 advance payment is applicable for the Rs 1199 Black plan, which will be adjusted in future billing.

Availability

The newly introduced 100 Mbps plans are now live. Customers can visit the Airtel website or use the Airtel Thanks App to book a new connection. Those opting for a 6-month or 12-month plan will receive free installation, and a Wi-Fi router is provided at no additional cost.

Conclusion

With the launch of these new plans, Airtel has discontinued its 200 Mbps Xstream Fiber plan as of this writing. The current lineup includes four 100 Mbps plans, one 300 Mbps plan, one 1 Gbps plan, and 30 Mbps and 40 Mbps plans, catering to various needs for high-speed wired broadband connectivity.

