Airtel Entry-Level IPTV Broadband Plan Detailed: May 2025 Edition



Bharti Airtel has launched its IPTV services across 2,000 cities in India, offering customers access to an extensive library of on-demand content from 29 prominent streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Zee5, over 600 popular television channels, and Wi-Fi services. Airtel aims to disrupt the entertainment content space with its IPTV services by leveraging its fiber infrastructure, which also powers its high-speed broadband offerings.

Airtel Focus on FTTH Services

These developments indicate that Airtel is placing greater emphasis on its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, which deliver a true broadband experience—unlike 5G-based wireless fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, which are generally considered less reliable. Wireless, when compared to wireline, is inherently more prone to signal issues, making it less suitable for consistent high-speed broadband delivery.

Airtel is rolling out its IPTV services in strategically targeted areas where it already has broadband infrastructure in place—specifically, the cities where the service was launched in March 2025.

Airtel Xstream Fiber IPTV Plans

The Airtel Xstream Fiber with IPTV service plan starts at Rs 599 per month in select geographies. This plan includes up to 30 Mbps unlimited internet, access to over 350 live TV channels (including HD), ZEE5, JioHotstar, and over 22 OTT apps. In other selected areas, the service starts at Rs 699 per month and includes up to 40 Mbps unlimited internet, with similar access to TV channels and OTT apps.

Airtel Wi-Fi Router and Installation

A Wi-Fi router is provided free with all Airtel Wi-Fi plans. Additionally, the router and installation are free for customers opting for advance rental plans (6 or 12 months). Otherwise, installation charges range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. In select cities, installation is also free for 3-month plans. As for speeds, the Airtel Unlimited Wi-Fi plan offers download and upload speeds of up to 40 Mbps, which is suitable for single users or small families.

Airtel IPTV Introductory Offer May 2025

As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers are eligible for up to 30 days of free service upon purchasing an IPTV plan through the Airtel Thanks app. New customers can enjoy IPTV when subscribing to new Wi-Fi plans. Existing Airtel Wi-Fi customers can upgrade to IPTV plans via the Airtel Thanks app or by visiting any Airtel store.

To encourage adoption, Airtel is not charging any additional fee for the IPTV service. It is bundled with Airtel's existing Wi-Fi (broadband) plans to allow users to experience the entertainment offering seamlessly.

Service Availability

As mentioned, Airtel's IPTV service has been launched in 2,000 cities across India. However, Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam, and the Northeastern states are currently excluded, with service expected to launch in these regions in the coming weeks, according to the company.

Broadband Fair Usage Policy (FUP)

All Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-Fi plans include unlimited local and STD calls, as well as unlimited internet. However, to ensure optimal performance for all users, a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is enforced. After 3,333GB of usage within a billing cycle, the internet speed is reduced to 1 Mbps.

Airtel 4K Xstream IPTV Set-Top Boxes

Alongside the IPTV launch, we believe, Airtel has introduced 4K Xstream IPTV set-top boxes, as listed on AndroidTV Guide. These include one powered by the Amlogic S905Y5 SoC and another powered by the Realtek RTD1325 chipset, both designed for enhanced performance and streaming capabilities.

1. Airtel 4K Xstream IPTV (Sercomm)

The second-generation Airtel 4K Xstream IPTV set-top box, codenamed IPTV2-SM / XstreamIPTV2-SM, is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 Realtek RTD1325 chipset with ARM Mali-G57 graphics. It features 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

Manufactured by Sercomm, it runs Android TV 14 out of the box and includes Widevine L1 certification for DRM content playback. It supports hardware acceleration for AV1, VP9, H.264, and H.265 (HEVC) video codecs. Additional features include Google Cast, Google Assistant, Dolby Atmos, and compatibility with Netflix and Prime Video.

2. Airtel 4K Xstream IPTV (Vantiva)

Codenamed IPTV1-VT, this set-top box is powered by a 2.0 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 Amlogic S905Y5 chipset paired with the ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. It also includes 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and runs Android TV 14 OS with Widevine L1 certification.

Video codec support includes AV1, VP9, H.264, and H.265 (HEVC). This device offers the same features as the second-generation box and is fully compatible with Netflix and Prime Video.

