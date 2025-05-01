Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro Series 2025 to Launch on May 8 in India

Reported by Tanuja K

Xiaomi has been selling TVs in India for a long time. The company, in fact, already has QLED TV X Pro series in India. This is the FX series that is coming on May 8, 2025.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi is soon going to launch a new powerful TV series in India.
  • The upcoming TV series is called QLED TV FX Pro series 2025.
  • The new TV series will launch in India on May 8, 2025.

xiaomi qled tv fx pro series 2025

Xiaomi is soon going to launch a new powerful TV series in India. The upcoming TV series is called QLED TV FX Pro series 2025. The new TV series will launch in India on May 8, 2025. Xiaomi's upcoming QLED TV series will focus on offering superior colours and clarity experience to the viewers. To add to the visuals, the company will also integrate powerful speakers for a surround sound experience. In the teaser page, Xiaomi said that users will be able to leverage Amazon's Alexa for voice enabled searches.




There will also be a Game Booster mode to ensure that users can play games in super high refresh rate for an ultra-responsive and lag-free gameplay experience. While the processor details weren't shared, Xiaomi said that the TVs in the series will be equipped with super fast processors for a fast performance. There will also be a large internal storage so that users don't have to worry about storage.

Xiaomi has yet to give any pricing details or hints. These details are most likely going to arrive on the day of the launch, which is only a week from now. Xiaomi's TVs can be purchased directly from the company's website in India as well as other e-commerce portals and offline retail partners of the company. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi will position the upcoming TV.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

