Reliance Jio’s Only Prepaid Plan with ZEE5 and SonyLIV Combo

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is now offering a prepaid plan that comes with a combo of OTT (over-the-top) benefits. These OTT benefits are of ZEE5 and SonyLIV. These are two of the most popular OTT platforms in the country. If you want access to both at no additional cost, then recharge with the Rs 1049 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. This particular Reliance Jio prepaid plan is also offering one more OTT benefit at the current moment. Along with that, there's also an additional benefit of unlimited 5G and cloud storage of 50GB. Let's take a look at everything users will get with this prepaid plan.









Read More - Reliance Jio has 3 Plans with 3GB Daily Data, Details Here

Reliance Jio Rs 1049 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio's Rs 1049 comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The plan bundles 50GB of JioAICloud storage and JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 90 days. Users will also get access to ZEE5 and SonyLIV with the JioTV Mobile app. After the consumption of the FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Users also get access to unlimited 5G data. The unlimited 5G data is offered to users who are recharging with a 2GB daily data plan or more from Jio.

Read More - Jio Was the Best Network in India in 2H 2024: Ookla

Note that Jio is only offering the free acess to JioHotstar for a limited time. The company had originally scheduled this offer till March 31, 2025, but then extended the offer further till April 15, 2025. The offer is pretty simple. Users who are recharging with plans that cost Rs 299 or more will get free access to JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days. This is applicable to every prepaid plan and there are no exceptions. Further, there are data vouchers from Jio that you can recharge with to get free JioHotstar Mobile access for watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and the entire content library of JioHotstar now.