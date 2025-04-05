Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Features Teased Ahead of Launch

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Lumio will equip the Vision 9 with a Blue Mini-LED backlight panel with support for Dolby Vision. This TV would be able to deliver a peak brightness of 900nits. The Vision 7, a slightly inferior version of the Vision 9, will also come with support for Dolby Vision.

Highlights

  • Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 are going to launch soon in India.
  • These will be the first products from the company in India.
  • Lumio is a new tech brand started by former Xiaomi and Flipkart executives.

Follow Us

lumio vision 7 vision 9 features teased

Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 are going to launch soon in India. These will be the first products from the company in India. Lumio is a new tech brand started by former Xiaomi and Flipkart executives. The company is launching two new TVs as its first products in the market. Lumio wants to bring the experience of fast TVs at a decent price. The new age tech brand already has huge competition in the country from brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and more legacy players. Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9's success will be key to the company's future trajectory and brand image.




The new TVs have been teased to support Dolby Vision Format and come equipped with 30W speakers.

Read More - OnePlus 13T Battery Teased Ahead of Launch

Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9, What Can You Expect?

Lumio will equip the Vision 9 with a Blue Mini-LED backlight panel with support for Dolby Vision. This TV would be able to deliver a peak brightness of 900nits. The Vision 7, a slightly inferior version of the Vision 9, will also come with support for Dolby Vision, but its peak brightness support is up to 400nits.

Read More - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched: Details Here

The Vision 9 and Vision 7 are said to offer 155% and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. Vision 9 will also support local dimming and have 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Lumio has also focused on the TV's audio experience. The company has equipped both the TVs with the 'Act III Sound' audio system. They will pack 30W speakers with a quad-driver unit (two full-range drivers and two tweeters). There will be support for 24-bit audio processing with a 88.2 KHz sampling rate.

Lumio has used its own in-house 'Boss Processor' in the TVs which are equipped with 3GB of DDR4 RAM. The new TVs from Lumio will run on the Android platform with Google TV interface. The launch will take place on April 10, 2025, stay tuned for more updates.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

sagar :

Ye can go to Twitter and get all these news.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched: Details Here

sagar :

Bhai cut paste marna bandh kar. Ye news twitter pe 1 hafte pehle hi aa chuki hai.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched: Details Here

Rishi Roy :

Tried to upload a bunch of pdf files 100mb each. BSNL maintains the upload speed around 100 mbps. Later shifted…

BSNL's Net Profit, Subscriber Gain Highlighted by Telecom Minister

Prasun Chaudhuri :

MTNL needs to be merged with BSNL and the government stake in the joint entity should be reduced to around…

BSNL's Net Profit, Subscriber Gain Highlighted by Telecom Minister

T A :

Starting 4G and keeping prices low helped BSNL. Vi has a better 4G network than BSNL, and if they hadn't…

BSNL's Net Profit, Subscriber Gain Highlighted by Telecom Minister

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments