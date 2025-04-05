Rogers Secures Investment; Airtel Zambia–IHS Network Expansion; Deutsche Telekom–Google Deal; and More



Telecom companies across the globe are accelerating network expansion, innovation, and strategic investments. From Rogers' multi-billion-dollar equity deal with Blackstone to Airtel Uganda's infrastructure rollout, and Deutsche Telekom's deepened cloud partnership with Google, the industry is evolving fast. Operators are also advancing 5G services, breaking speed records, and tapping into smart mobility with integrations like Taiwan Mobile's in-car connectivity.

Dive into the details of each development below:

1. Rogers Secures CAD 7 Billion Equity Investment from Blackstone

Rogers Communications announced on April 4 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by Blackstone, backed by Canadian institutional investors, for a CAD 7 billion equity investment. The deal will see Blackstone acquire a non-controlling stake in a new Canadian subsidiary of Rogers that will own a minor stake in the Rogers mobile network. Rogers will maintain full operational control of its network and will include the financial results of the subsidiary in its consolidated financial statements.

The investor group led by Blackstone includes Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

Rogers intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to repay debt. The Chief Financial Officer said, "With this transaction, Rogers will have issued an aggregate CDN 9 billion of equity-valued capital since year-end, which is expected to reduce leverage by almost 1 turn."

Following the transaction, Blackstone will hold a 49.9 percent equity interest (with a 20 percent voting interest) in the subsidiary, and Rogers will hold a 50.1 percent equity interest (with an 80 percent voting interest) in the subsidiary. At any time between the eighth and twelfth anniversaries of closing, Rogers will have the right to purchase Blackstone’s interest in the subsidiary, the company said.

The investment in a portion of Rogers' wireless backhaul transport infrastructure will be reported as equity in Rogers' consolidated financial statements and is expected to be considered an equity investment by Moody's Investors Services, S&P Global Ratings (a division of S&P Global), and DBRS Limited.

Subject to all closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025. Rogers expects its debt leverage ratio to be reduced by 0.7x following the close of the transaction.

2. Airtel Uganda Expands Network Coverage in Kabale

Airtel Uganda has commissioned new network sites in Kabale Municipality to strengthen connectivity and promote digital inclusion in the greater Kigezi region. The newly installed sites are located in Kabale Town, Kabale RT, Kabale2, ATC Nyakabungo, Kabale NTC, and Kyetobokeire. The Sales Director said the new sites will improve reception, call clarity, and internet speeds for customers in the area.

Airtel Uganda said it has invested in its network infrastructure, including 96 Airtel Money branches, 3,400 agents, and two service centres, as it aims to support national development and benefit local businesses, students, farmers, and families.

"In Kabale, we have 96 Airtel Money branches, 55 masts or towers, and 3,400 agents to facilitate transactions and customer support. This infrastructure will contribute to the region’s financial growth. Most importantly, we remind our customers never to share their Airtel Money PIN with anyone," said the Sales and Marketing Director.

3. Airtel Uganda Boosts Connectivity in Fort Portal

In another development, Airtel Uganda has strengthened its network presence in Fort Portal City, launching eight new sites to enhance digital connectivity and support the region's tourism and economic sectors. The newly commissioned sites include Fort Portal, Mpanga, Kitumba, Harubaho, Bukwali, Kagote, Kabundaire, and Hakabale.

In addition to improved coverage, Airtel unveiled an iconic clock installation in the city to welcome visitors to Obukama Bwa Tooro, symbolising the company's support for the cultural and tourism identity of the region.

The Head of Brand and Communications said that the improved connectivity in the region will improve tourism and other aspects of financial growth in the region. "This is the town we want to grow with from a tourism aspect, from a network aspect. In 2019, we became the first network to roll out 4G in Uganda. What we are doing today is enhancing what we did in 2019, and today we can confirm that Fort Portal is 100 percent 4G."

Airtel Africa said the new site launches are part of an ongoing campaign to launch seventy-five new sites in the month of April 2025.

4. Airtel Africa and IHS to Invest USD 14 Million for 152 New Towers

Airtel and IHS Towers have announced plans to invest USD 14 million over the next six months to build 152 communication towers in Zambia. Airtel Zambia's Managing Director said the building of the new towers will significantly enhance network quality and expand coverage for the mobile network operator. Airtel Africa announced a goal of increasing population coverage from 91.6 percent to 93 percent by 2026 and then to 95 percent and 96 percent within two years.

"In Zambia, we have partnered with IHS Towers to erect 152 communication towers across the country, to the tune of USD 14 million. This partnership seeks to provide network access for underserved areas, improve network quality and expand our coverage to 93 percent by 2026, from the current 91.6 percent," Airtel Africa shared on LinkedIn.

According to IHS's CEO, the towers will be rolled out in two phases, with the initial deployment of 50 towers commencing in the coming weeks, followed by an additional 102 towers.

5. Deutsche Telekom Deepens Partnership with Google to Move Business Applications to Cloud

Deutsche Telekom announced on April 3 that it has signed a long-term agreement with Google Cloud running into 2030, focusing on cloud and AI integration for Deutsche Telekom's IT, networks, and business applications, including the migration of its SAP landscape.

Deutsche Telekom expects this partnership will enhance its operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and ultimately lead to technological innovation in the telecom industry.

Deutsche Telekom has selected Google Cloud as its preferred partner for moving business areas to the cloud, including modernising and scaling data and AI applications that are significantly contributing to the company's digital transformation strategy.

The agreement also includes migrating the SAP landscape to Google Cloud under a project named SAP2SKY. This program will centralise and modernise Deutsche Telekom's management of the SAP estate to improve scalability, operational flexibility, efficiency and compliance, and build a unified IT infrastructure.

With the expanded partnership, Deutsche Telekom said it will increasingly leverage Vertex AI, Google Cloud's unified developer platform to develop, deploy and scale AI applications and initiatives using Google's latest Gemini models.

This will help Deutsche Telekom to develop new products faster and deliver customised customer experiences in real time. Some examples include AI for Autonomous Networks and AI integration into the MyMagenta consumer app, as previously covered by TelecomTalk.

6. Telia Norway and Sony Claim World Record for mmWave 5G Speed at Ski World Championships

Telia Norway said that Sony's PDT-FP1's portable data transmitter enabled download and upload capacities of 5.4 Gbps and over 600 Mbps respectively using mmWave frequencies connected to its public 5G network at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships in Trondheim from February 26 to March 9, 2025.

The operator said that by using this network to connect cameras and Sony's PDT-FP1, press photographers were able to send high-resolution images from the skiing competition to cloud services faster, enabling more efficient workflows and quicker publication.

During the championships, Telia also delivered a 5G network slice to NRK, enabling the host broadcaster to bring viewers 'innovative' live coverage of every competition. In addition to three permanent base stations, Telia said it added seven temporary units for the event.

In December 2024, Telia became the first operator in Norway to achieve nationwide 5G coverage.

7. Motive, Telefonica Test API-Based Phone Number Verification

Device management specialist Motive and Telefonica have jointly completed a proof of concept (PoC) showcasing authentication technology using the GSMA Open Gateway's Number Verification API. First debuted at the Google Cloud booth during MWC 2025, the API is designed to reduce fraud risks and enhance trust by enabling secure authentication without SMS-OTPs.

The trial leveraged the Motive Entitlement Server (ES) and Telefonica Spain's infrastructure to expose the Open Gateway Number verification CAMARA API with TS.43 Operator Token authentication mechanism. This service was integrated into Google's Firebase phone number verification service to enable SIM-based authentication via secure tokens.

The Head of Networks, Telefonica said, "Through number verification for authentication, we enhance user trust, reduce fraud, and improve the overall authentication experience for customers."

The VP of Product and R&D, Motive added: "Operators can unlock new revenue streams through seamless app authentication as well as RCS enablement and secure business messaging."

As of February 2025, 72 mobile operators had committed to GSMA Open Gateway APIs. These account for approximately 80 percent of mobile market share by connections, up from over 65 percent in June 2024.

Security protection and fraud mitigation have been the most popular applications of GSMA Open Gateway APIs so far deployed by mobile operators and their partners, the companies said in a joint statement on Apr 2, 2025.

8. Green Partners with Salt to Offer 10 Gbps Network Connections

Switzerland's internet service provider Green has signed a strategic partnership with Salt to access the operator's fibre-optic network. This means that, as a first step and effective immediately, Green will gain access to Salt's 10 Gbps fiber-based internet technology. As a result, private and business customers of green.ch will be able to use internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps, according to the official release.

Green, which has been operating in Switzerland for 30 years, has already signed a partnership agreement with Swisscom. It will continue to expand its internet offering in Switzerland in cooperation with electricity companies and local network providers in municipalities and towns. "The new cooperation allows Green to cover the available fiber networks almost nationwide," Green said on April 3.

"With Salt now on board – alongside our collaboration with Swisscom – and not forgetting the more than 80 local network providers – we’re delighted to assume a pioneering role once again. We combine the best available offers, independent of the network, and pair them with our excellent service," explained the CEO of Green.

"Switzerland's internet infrastructure is now highly standardised and is continually undergoing expansion in all regions," added the Chief Operating Officer for the ISP Business at Green.

9. Taiwan Mobile and BMW Group Launch One Number for Car 5G Service

Taiwan Mobile has teamed up with BMW Group to introduce a 5G service called 'One Number for Car'. Via this service, the Taiwanese operator is extending mobile number connectivity to smart vehicles. Powered by personal eSIM technology, the service enables users to make calls and use mobile data in supported BMW models using their existing mobile number, even when their smartphone is not at hand. Taiwan Mobile claims that, with the introduction of this service, it became the first telecom operator in Taiwan to extend mobile number connectivity into smart vehicles.

The Chief Consumer Business Officer of Taiwan Mobile said: "In 2023, we officially launched our ‘Mobile to Mobility’ strategy to expand our core telecom capabilities into the smart mobility space. With a strong focus on 5G applications, IoV, and intelligent transportation, Taiwan Mobile is enabling seamless integration of communication technology into every aspect of modern mobility."

"The launch of the 'One Number for Car' service marks a significant step forward in our transformation. By leveraging our exclusive 100MHz of 3.5GHz golden-band 5G spectrum, we provide users with a high-performance in-car communication experience—one that combines connectivity, convenience, and entertainment. Vehicles are becoming more than just transportation—they're evolving into mobile lifestyle spaces," Taiwan Mobile said on March 13.

Supported BMW models can accommodate up to five personal eSIMs. Front-seat users can stream YouTube, while rear-seat passengers can enjoy content via the optional Theatre Screen—watching Netflix, Disney+, and more—turning the vehicle into a mobile entertainment hub, the telco explained, adding that all user data is associated with their BMW ID, and services can be transferred to other compatible BMW models via a downloadable transfer process.