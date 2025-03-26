Nokia: Maxis Collaboration, Tawal 5G SA mmWave Active Sharing, and Zain KSA Live Cloud RAN Site Trial



Maxis, Nokia, Tawal, and Zain KSA are advancing next-generation connectivity through collaborations. From Maxis and Nokia's partnership to enhance data center networking to Nokia and Tawal's milestone 5G mmWave active sharing trial, and Zain KSA's Cloud RAN breakthrough with Nokia, these developments mark significant strides in AI, cloud, and 5G innovation across Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. Check the developments in detail below:

1. Maxis and Nokia Expand Collaboration to Deliver Advanced Data Center Networking Solutions

Malaysian operator Maxis has expanded its collaboration with Nokia to deliver advanced data centre networking services to enterprises, hyperscalers and over-the-top (OTT) players in the local market. This partnership involves a joint go-to-market initiative to equip data centre operators, hyperscalers, and businesses with automated networking capabilities to leverage AI and cloud technologies.

By combining Maxis' connectivity with Nokia's AI-powered Data Centre Fabric, this collaboration enables data centre operators to enhance efficiency, automation, and resilience in their cloud environments. According to a joint statement on March 20, this partnership will help optimise data centre operations, support AI-driven applications, and improve access to low-latency digital infrastructure.

The collaboration was formalised at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ceremony at the Malaysia Pavilion of the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. It builds on Maxis' recent engagement with Nokia to modernise Maxis' data centre infrastructure, TelecomTalk reported.

"The rapid evolution of AI and cloud technologies is generating new opportunities and growth in the cloud and data centre landscape. Reflecting this transformation, this partnership with Nokia will support our ongoing effort to deliver next-generation networking solutions to our customers," said Prateek Pashine, Maxis Chief Enterprise Business Officer.

Nokia is providing Maxis with its data center networking solutions, including the SR Linux network operating system and Event-Driven Automation (EDA). "This partnership drives Maxis towards its goal to lead as a premier provider in AI, data center, and cloud connectivity," said Kent Wong, Vice President and Head of IP Networks for Nokia Asia Pacific.

2. Nokia and Tawal Showcase 5G SA mmWave Active Sharing Trial

Nokia together with Tawal, Stc and Zain, supported by the Communication, Space and Technology Commission (CST), has completed what they call the world's first 5G standalone (SA) mmWave spectrum-sharing trial. The trial took place during LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, using 800 MHz bandwidth in the 26 GHz band. This approach enables communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to efficiently share advanced network infrastructure, offering superior performance at a lower cost.

Additionally, it enables Tawal to provide shareable active infrastructure as a service, expanding its service offerings and revenue potential through partnership with Nokia's mmWave and active sharing technology, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday, March 25.

According to the official release, to meet the demand for ultra-high-speed mobile connectivity—driven by upcoming major events, including Expo 2030—the companies anticipate a need for high-capacity mobile solutions that can be rapidly deployed in large-scale venues such as shopping malls, airports, stadiums, and exhibition centers.

The trial utilised Nokia's AirScale mmWave products combined with Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) active sharing technology, enabling multiple operators to share the same active radio network infrastructure.

"This achievement sets a new benchmark in indoor and outdoor connectivity and reinforces our commitment to leveraging the latest technologies to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said the CEO of Tawal.

"This trial demonstrates the transformative potential of 5G mmWave and active sharing technology. By collaborating closely with innovative infrastructure partners like Tawal, we are enabling a new model for shared connectivity infrastructure that enhances performance, efficiency, and end-user experience. This approach will set a benchmark for future smart venues and giga projects across Saudi Arabia and beyond," said the Head of Middle East and Africa at Nokia.

3. Nokia and Zain KSA Achieve 1.5 Gbps Peak Throughput in 5G Live Cloud RAN Site Trial

Nokia and Zain KSA have announced the successful completion of what they call Saudi Arabia's first live Cloud RAN site. Their trial, which began on December 24, 2024, and concluded on January 26, 2025, used Nokia's 5G anyRAN (Cloud RAN) solution. The site achieved peak download speeds of 1.5 Gbps when connected to Zain KSA's 5G core network, the companies said on Tuesday, March 25.

According to the official release, the live Cloud RAN site demonstrates how cloud-native architectures can improve efficiency, reduce total cost of ownership, and accelerate time to market.

This Cloud RAN trial provides a platform that can readily integrate solutions from multiple providers, fostering a multi-vendor ecosystem to meet customer demands. It also supports emerging use cases for enterprise and private-wireless applications, accelerating digital transformation across various industry verticals.

This live Cloud RAN site allows us to explore new service models, reduce ongoing network costs, and respond more quickly to our enterprise and individual consumer demands. "The increased network agility will support a wide array of new use cases, underscoring our role in driving Saudi Arabia's digital transformation," said the Chief Technology Officer at Zain KSA.

"By introducing a fully cloud-native approach, we not only match the performance of purpose-built RAN but also create a future-ready platform that supports AI-RAN, Open RAN, and even potential 6G innovations. Our collaboration with Zain KSA showcases how cloudification can optimise resources, reduce total cost of ownership, and pave the way for new growth opportunities across multiple sectors in the Kingdom," added the Customer Team Head for Zain Group and Zain KSA at Nokia Mobile Networks.

The companies further noted that the success of this trial also lays the foundation for future innovations, including AI-RAN, Open-RAN, and potential 6G networks.