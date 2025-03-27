BSNL Offers this Plan for Rs 5.64 Per Day for More than a Year

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is offering a prepaid plan to users for Rs 5.64 per day. This is a long-term plan from BSNL. The Indian telecom operator is offering the cheapest 4G plans in the country. The plan we are talking about here is one of those which comes with a validity of more than a year. BSNL is the only telecom operator in India which offers a plan that comes with a service validity of 425 days.









Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.

Read More - BSNL CMD Confirms 5G Rollout in Select Cities in Next Few Months

BSNL Rs 2399 Plan

The Rs 2399 plan from BSNL is an old offering. It has been there for many years, and comes with a service validity of 425 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The company is offering the plan to customers across India. If you compare this plan with other long-term service validity plans in the country, there's nothing like it.

Read More - Is BSNL Rs 599 Plan the Best 84 Days Plan in India?

The average daily cost of using this plan comes to Rs 5.64. The data cost comes at Rs 2.82. This is extremely cheap. Especially when the telecom operator has deployed more than 80,000 4G towers in the country.

BSNL's Rs 2399 plan is the telco's most expensive plan voucher. If you want to spend less money, you can also go for the Rs 1999 plan which comes with 600GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This plan's service validity is 365 days.

BSNL's 4G network is now expanding fast. By June 2025, the company will have completed its target of 1 lakh 4G sites. The company is also going to start focusing on rolling out 5G. For that, BSNL is already looking test 5G SA (standalone architecture) in New Delhi to begin with post June.