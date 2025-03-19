Is BSNL Rs 599 Plan the Best 84 Days Plan in India?

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity bundled with this plan is 84 days. So in total, customers get 252GB of FUP data.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator offers arguably the best 84 days service validity prepaid plan.
  • The plan we are talking about comes with a high amount of FUP (fair usage policy) data if you look at the price.
  • Other telcos offer their basic 84 days plan with even 1.5GB of daily data for more than Rs 599.

Follow Us

is bsnl rs 599 plan the best

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator offers arguably the best 84 days service validity prepaid plan. The plan we are talking about comes with a high amount of FUP (fair usage policy) data if you look at the price. Other telcos offer their basic 84 days plan with even 1.5GB of daily data for more than Rs 599. But BSNL, to cut the costse for the Indian customers, is offering this plan not 1.5GB, but 3GB of daily data. Let's take a look at the plan and its benefits.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings Unlimited 5G for Prepaid and Postpaid Users

BSNL Rs 599 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity bundled with this plan is 84 days. So in total, customers get 252GB of FUP data. This plan from BSNL is available under the voice vouchers section for customers throughout India and has been available for a very long time. BSNL had originally come out with the Rs 599 plan a few years back and termed it as WFH (Work from Home) plan.

Read More - Jio’s Three Super Affordable Plans for Validity

Users can recharge with this plan and enjoy data at super affordable costs. Unless you are living under the 5G coverage zone of Bharti Airtel or Reliance Jio, then this is one of the best plans for you in terms of affordability. BSNL has even deployed 4G in more than 75,000 sites in India, and by June 2025, it will achieve its goal of 1 lakh 4G sites with homegrown technology.

BSNL is currently the most affordable telecom services provider in India. The only issue that users could face with BSNL is that there might not be 4G available in all parts of the country and that could mean poor network experience.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Kya bhaiPura speedtest video daal diya5G pe hi hai

Vodafone Idea Brings Unlimited 5G for Prepaid and Postpaid Users

Shivraj Roy :

The superhero one

Vodafone Idea Brings Unlimited 5G for Prepaid and Postpaid Users

Shivraj Roy :

Damn whatMake a tweet and tag Vi cc

Vodafone Idea Brings Unlimited 5G for Prepaid and Postpaid Users

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi has been like this for last five years for me. They have fine tuned this my site in June…

Vodafone Idea Goes Live With Dedicated 5G Page and Unlimited…

As1 :

Kaun se mobile screen 4k screen support Kar raha 2k max. 1080 p does not consume that much data

Vodafone Idea Goes Live With Dedicated 5G Page and Unlimited…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments