Is BSNL Rs 599 Plan the Best 84 Days Plan in India?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator offers arguably the best 84 days service validity prepaid plan. The plan we are talking about comes with a high amount of FUP (fair usage policy) data if you look at the price. Other telcos offer their basic 84 days plan with even 1.5GB of daily data for more than Rs 599. But BSNL, to cut the costse for the Indian customers, is offering this plan not 1.5GB, but 3GB of daily data. Let's take a look at the plan and its benefits.









BSNL Rs 599 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity bundled with this plan is 84 days. So in total, customers get 252GB of FUP data. This plan from BSNL is available under the voice vouchers section for customers throughout India and has been available for a very long time. BSNL had originally come out with the Rs 599 plan a few years back and termed it as WFH (Work from Home) plan.

Users can recharge with this plan and enjoy data at super affordable costs. Unless you are living under the 5G coverage zone of Bharti Airtel or Reliance Jio, then this is one of the best plans for you in terms of affordability. BSNL has even deployed 4G in more than 75,000 sites in India, and by June 2025, it will achieve its goal of 1 lakh 4G sites with homegrown technology.

BSNL is currently the most affordable telecom services provider in India. The only issue that users could face with BSNL is that there might not be 4G available in all parts of the country and that could mean poor network experience.