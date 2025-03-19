

Vodafone Idea (VIL), which has been conducting 5G trials and making announcements since 2021, is now rolling out 5G in Mumbai. Vodafone Idea reportedly said that it maintains an advantage over rival operators in 5G deployment, with the latest AI-based self-organising network, and is set to roll out commercial 5G services across 17 operating circles, including in Chandigarh, Bangalore and Patna, replacing legacy Chinese gear.

AI-Powered Self-Organising Network

"In two years, things have changed. We are using AI-based self-organising network (SON), which is actually optimising the resources of the network for the right use and right set of customers. So, we have that benefit of having better SON now," Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer (CTO) of Vodafone Idea told ETTelecom, adding that the company would keep deploying 5G network in newer cities.

AI-Driven Vi 5G Speeds Hit 243 Mbps in Trials

The CTO initially confirmed in October 2024 that Vi would begin rolling out commercial 5G services by March 2025. Nokia and Vodafone Idea announced in December 2024 that Vi had deployed Nokia's AI-powered MantaRay SON (Self-Organising Networks) solution in its 4G and soon-to-be-deployed 5G network across the country. TelecomTalk on Tuesday reported complete developments of 5G in Mumbai based on the available information, including plans and speed tests. The AI-driven 5G network speeds during Vodafone Idea's 5G trials in Mumbai reached up to 243 Mbps, TelecomTalk report below.

Upcoming 5G Expansion in Key Cities

According to the report, Vi launched commercial 5G services in Mumbai and is set to unveil 5G services in Bangalore, Chandigarh, Patna and Mysore by the end of April.

Singh reportedly said that the telco's 5G backed by the latest vendor technology, would be able to offer some tangible benefits to subscribers. "Now, we have better and power-efficient equipment, with lower weight. Moreover, whatever the new features would have come, including equipment performance, they could benefit end consumers."

The report further added that Vi is banking on self-organising network (SON) technology, backed by artificial intelligence (AI), as a part of multiple vendor network deal it awarded recently.

In September 2024, Vodafone Idea placed a Rs 30,000 crore equipment order with Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), and Samsung (South Korea) as part of its three-year capex plan.

4G to Remain Backbone Despite 5G Expansion

Singh reportedly said that 17 circles would be telco's priority, and added that 4G would continue to be a network backbone in the country for at least the next 8-10 years.

Replacing Chinese Equipment

Vodafone Idea is acquiring sites in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala for the next phase of its 5G rollout. The company is also replacing Chinese equipment in Chandigarh, Bangalore, and Patna, while redeploying it in rural areas, as it has not yet reached the end of life (EOL).

"As we are planning to launch 5G in Chandigarh, Bangalore and Patna that are Chinese circles, having 4G and 2G equipment, we are trying to balance the vendor ecosystem and brought in Samsung also. So, in these three circles, the orders have been given to Samsung," the CTO was quoted as saying.

5G NSA Architecture and 5G SA Trials

The executive confirmed that Vi is using a 5G NSA (Non-Standalone) architecture, allowing subscribers to seamlessly migrate from 5G to 4G and back to 5G. Vi is also expected to trial 5G Standalone (SA) by mid-year (2025) as part of its broader strategy aligned with market dynamics.

"The scientific analysis is basically based on device penetration across areas, clusters, and pockets, in addition to residential and commercial analysis," he reportedly said, adding that the telco has mapped device movement, traffic patterns and applications, to deploy 5G network using optimum efficiency.

This is a similar strategy that Airtel's Gopal Vittal highlighted during one of the earlier earnings calls, citing the usage of data science and algorithms.

FWA Trials

The third-largest operator, which has been continuously losing wireless subscribers for years, is also testing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to offer a high-speed mobile broadband experience.

Enterprise and Private 5G Market Focus

"We are having a significant market share in the enterprise sector," the executive added, saying that "the telco, as a part of private 5G strategy, is also in talks with multiple large-sized enterprises in automobile, mining and logistics sectors."

"Overall, given the continuous enhancement in 4G and now strengthening of our network with 5G, our subscriber will definitely benefit and this would also address the customer churn," he reportedly said.

Vi's 75,000-Site 5G Deployment Plan

Vodafone Idea plans to deploy 75,000 5G sites over three years across 17 circles and has already added over 1 lakh sites in under a year, including 55,000 on the 900 MHz spectrum band.

Vi 5G Launch Announcement

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea officially announced Vi 5G in Mumbai on March 19 at 9 AM via a post on X from the ViCustomerCare account, stating," The wait is over! Now enjoy lightning fast speeds in Mumbai with Vi 5G. Enjoy Unlimited 5G with our special launch offer recharge of Rs 299. Hang in there as we roll out our 5G in more cities."