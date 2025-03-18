Vodafone Idea Goes Live With Dedicated 5G Page and Unlimited 5G Plans in Mumbai



Vodafone Idea's 5G dedicated webpage and Unlimited 5G Data plans went live on the third-largest private telecom operator's website. The operator's website was significantly in maintenance mode yesterday, and after the wait, Vi has silently updated its plans to reflect Unlimited 5G data offerings for the Mumbai Circle. TelecomTalk verified that, as of this writing, the Unlimited 5G plans were not live in any other circle.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea 5G Trials in Mumbai: Speeds Reach Up to 243 Mbps









Vi 5G

Just recently, TelecomTalk covered the Vi 5G trial speeds in Mumbai, which didn't reach Gbps. It was expected that Vi would launch 5G for Holi in the metro, and it looks like this was the launch, as the plans officially went live on the website. Unlike Airtel and Jio, which are offering Unlimited 5G data on 2GB-per-day plans and above on prepaid, Vi has taken a different approach to make it appealing; otherwise, there would be no difference between its offerings and those of other players.

Introductory Limited Period Offer

However, Vi confirmed that the Unlimited 5G service is an introductory Limited Period offer in its Vi 5G FAQs section. According to Vi, its 5G offers speeds up to 30 times faster than 4G.

Vi Unlimited 5G Data Prepaid Plans in Mumbai

The Vi Introductory Unlimited 5G data offer is available for Prepaid Unlimited plans starting at Rs 299 and above in 5G coverage areas.

Currently, according to the website, Vi is offering Unlimited 5G data plans on Rs 299 (1GB/day - 28 Days), Rs 365 (2GB/Day along with Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero - 28 Days), Rs 349 (1.5GB/Day - 28 Days), Rs 479 (1GB/Day - 48 Days), Rs 719 (1GB/Day - 82 Days), Rs 3,599 (2GB/Day along with Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero - 365 Days), Rs 3,699 (2GB/Day along with Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero, 50GB extra data for 90 days - 365 Days), Rs 3,799 (2GB/Day along with Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero, 50GB extra data for 90 days - 365 Days), Rs 3,499 (1.5GB/Day along with Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero, Binge All Night, Vi Hero Unlimited, 50GB Extra data for 90 days), Rs 859 (1.5GB/Day, Binge All Night, Vi Hero Unlimited - 84 Days), Rs 979 (2GB/Day, Vi Super Hero - 84 Days), Rs 579 (1.5GB/Day, Binge All Night, Vi Hero - 56 Days), Rs 795 (3GB/Day, Vi Super Hero - 56 Days), Rs 649 (2GB/Day, Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero Unlimited - 56 Days), Rs 449 (3GB/Day, Vi Super Hero - 28 Days), Rs 994 (2GB/Day, Super Hero, Vi Hero Unlimited - 84 Days), Rs 1,749 (1.5GB/Day, Binge All Night, Vi Hero Unlimited, 20GB extra for 45 days - 180 Days), Rs 408 (2GB/Day, Vi Super Hero - 28 Days), Rs 407 (2GB/Day, Vi Super Hero - 28 Days), Rs 996 (2GB/Day, Vi Super Hero - 84 Days), Rs 1,599 (2.5GB/Day, Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero Unlimited - 84 Days), Rs 799 (1.5GB/Day, Vi Hero Unlimited, Binge All Night - 77 Days), Rs 666 (1.5GB/Day, Binge All Night, Vi Hero Unlimited - 64 Days), Rs 997/Rs 998 (2GB/Day, Vi Super Hero - 84 Days), Rs 1,198 (2.5GB/Day, Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero Unlimited - 28 Days), Rs 539 (4GB/Day, Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero Unlimited - 28 Days), Rs 469 (2.5GB/Day, Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero Unlimited - 28 Days), and Rs 379 (2GB/Day, Vi Super Hero, Vi Hero Unlimited - 1 Month).

This is how Vi listed its plans on its website, without any specific pricing order. For some reason, the plans appear jumbled and unorganised.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU in Q3FY25

Vi Unlimited 5G Postpaid Plans in Mumbai

The Vi Introductory Unlimited 5G data offer is available on all Postpaid consumer (including IOIP) plans starting at Rs 451 and above in 5G coverage areas.

Vi 5G Network

Currently, Vi 5G is available in Mumbai. The company stated that it will roll out the service across India in a phased manner.

However, Vi, on its dedicated '5G' website, says that its 5G network is expanding. As of this writing, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Mumbai, and Punjab circles are listed in the dropdown menu. However, 5G is currently available only in the Mumbai circle. For the rest of the circles, Vi states, "The wait is over. Jet-speed network loading in April 2025." This means customers in the remaining circles can expect 5G to launch in April.

Also Read: The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?

Conclusion

Among the numerous prepaid plans offered by Vi, users can choose from any of the Unlimited 5G data plans starting at Rs 299 and above. For postpaid users, plans starting at Rs 451 and above allow access to Vi 5G in Mumbai for now. We have previously covered Vi 5G data speeds in Mumbai and Vi's overall network traffic in an earlier story (linked above). Also, don't forget to check out the piece on Internet or Cached Data linked in the story.