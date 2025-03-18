Vodafone Idea Brings Unlimited 5G for Prepaid and Postpaid Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought 5G for its prepaid and postpaid mobile users. While the 5G services are only live in Mumbai for now, it will soon expand to other parts of India. Vi has highlighted on its website that with all the postpaid plans, users will get unlimited 5G data if they are in the 5G coverage area. This is a positive for the postpaid mobile users of Vi. As for the prepaid users, Vi has not laid out any terms and conditons yet. There's no clarity over which sort of plans will bundle 5G for the prepaid users. However, under the Rs 299 plan, you can see that there's unlimited 5G bundled. The image for this was shared by TelecomTalk community member Shivraj Roy.









With Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, users need to recharge with the 2GB daily data plans to get 5G. Thus, it will be interesting to see which route Vi takes here. For now, the only confirmed thing is that Vi postpaid mobile users are going to get unlimited 5G data. The telco has bundled 5G with all of the postpaid plans starting from Rs 451. With prepaid plans, it could be so that 5G will be offered with plans that cost more than Rs 299.

When Will Vi Launch 5G in Other Parts of India

Vi has already confirmed that it will launch 5G first in Mumbai (this has happened at a small scale as users have been sharing screenshots of the same). After Mumbai, in April 2025, Vi said that it would expand the presence of its 5G network to other cities including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Patna.

Vi is deploying 5G NSA (non-standlone architecture) in all of these cities.