Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout, Date and Details Here

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Samsung has pushed the levels of personalisation that's possible with One UI 7. Along with that, the whole software is designed keeping AI (artificial intelligence) in mind. It will come with more intuitive AI features.

Highlights

  • Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, has announced the official rollout of One UI 7 based for its smartphones.
  • One UI 7 is Android 15 OS (operating system) from Samsung.
  • One of the highlights of the One UI 7 is that it is a major redesign of the OS from Samsung.

Follow Us

samsung announces one ui 7 rollout date

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, has announced the official rollout of One UI 7 based for its smartphones. One UI 7 is Android 15 OS (operating system) from Samsung. One of the highlights of the One UI 7 is that it is a major redesign of the OS from Samsung. Samsung has confirmed that One UI 7 will start rolling out from April 7, 2025. The few few devices that will receive it are Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Z Flip5. At the same time, the company will also roll it out for tablets such as Galaxy Tab S10, Galaxy Tab S9, and more.




Read More - Samsung Launches Galaxy F16 5G and F06 5G in India: Price and Specs

Samsung has pushed the levels of personalisation that's possible with One UI 7. Along with that, the whole software is designed keeping AI (artificial intelligence) in mind. It will come with more intuitive AI features.

Samsung has been pretty late to the Android 15 party. While the South Korean tech giant has always had a reputation for great and timely software support, the One UI 7 has seen a major delay. This is because of the optimisation issues that Samsung was facing, likely. Samsung's official announcement of the rollout of One UI 7 will finally make the Galaxy smartphone users happy. The beta version has been available for quite some time now and many users have already tested it out.

Read More - iQOO Neo 10R 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Samsung has also focused on making the animations smoother for opening and closing of the app, even when it is done fast. This is something many Android OEMs (original equipment makers) have tried to do in the recent past. For more details about the One UI 7, you can visit Samsung's website.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Poco F7 Pro : • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 • 6000mAh 90W Poco F7 Ultra : •…

Jio’s 700 MHz Spectrum Contributed to Broader Coverage at Maha…

Abhi Batta :

The last plan on this list is the Rs 199 prepaid plan. This plan, unlike the Rs 198 plan doesn't…

Jio's Three Super Affordable Plans for Validity

TheAndroidFreak :

I have no idea. Indoor coverage is not there. They have shut down 5Mhz of band 1 LTE where this…

Vi Rs 649 and Rs 979 4G Plans with Unlimited…

Patriot :

Lot of senior citizens are having smartphones they just mostly attend watsapp calls won't cover even 500 mb / day.…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

Faraz :

I mean BSNL don't hold B41 officially in Maharashtra Circle, is it in testing.

Vi Rs 649 and Rs 979 4G Plans with Unlimited…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments