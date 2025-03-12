Samsung Launches Galaxy F16 5G and F06 5G in India: Price and Specs

Samsung has launched two new phones for customers in India. These are 5G phones - Galaxy F16 5G and Galaxy F06 5G. The important thing to note here is that these are entry-level 5G phones. The Galaxy F16 5G is slightly more premium than the Galaxy F06 5G. The company is also promising long software support for these devices, which is unusual at this price range. Let's directly take a look at the price and specifications of this phone.









Samsung Galaxy F16 5G and Galaxy F06 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G comes to India starting at Rs 11,499. This price is inclusive of offers. The company has not really detailed the pricing for F16 yet, and we will get to know more once the device goes into sale.

The Galaxy F06 5G comes in two memory variants - 4GB+128GB for Rs 9,999 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 11,499. The device will come in two colour variants Bahama Blue and Lit Violet. Let's now take a look at the specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G, Galaxy F06 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate, and 800nits of peak brightness support. The device will run on Android 15 out of the box and will get six years of OS updates and six years of security updates. The Galaxy F16 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There's a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. There's a 13MP sensor at the front, while at the back, there's a 50MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with support for HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 800nits. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 15 out of the box and there are four years of OS updates and security updates promised for the device. There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 25W fast-charging. The device comes with a 50MP primary sensor at the rear and a 2MP auxiliary lens while for selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front.