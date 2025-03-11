Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launches in India: Price and Specs

Xiaomi has launched two new flagship phones under the Xiaomi 15 series in India. Both phones feature a flagship level camera co-engineered with Leica. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra takes the camera experience a notch ahead any other phone with the presence of an Ultra Photography Kit legend edition. The company has launched these phones with the best processor for Androids there is - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. There are pre-launch offers available, thus, let's go ahead and check the price and specifications of the device.









Read More - iQOO Neo 10R 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Xiaomi 15 Series Price in India

Xiaomi 15 has launched in India for Rs 64,999 with the 12GB+512GB in Black, White and Green colours. There's an ICICI Bank cashback offer of Rs 5,000 in the pre-booking. Further, users will also get a complimentary Xiaomi care plan worth Rs 5,999 at no additional cost. Thus, the effective price for the user will become Rs 59,999.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will come with 16GB+512GB for Rs 1,09,999 in a single Silver Chrome colour variant. There's a Rs 10,000 cashback offer from ICICI Bank and a free Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit - Legend Edition will be offered to the users that's worth Rs 11,999. This will make the effective price of the phone Rs 99,999.

Read More - OnePlus is Replacing the Alert Slider with a Button

Xiaomi 15 Series Specifications in India

Xiaomi 15 comes with a 6.36-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. It features a triple-camera system with up to 5x zoom and has a 50MP Leica Summilux main camera and Light Hunter Fusion 900 sensor for photography. There is support for Fastshot mode that will enable users to capture moments in just 0.6 seconds. The Xiaomi 15 features a 5240mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with support for peak brightness of 3200nits. There's a 5410mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging and 80W wireless charging. In the camera department, there's a 1-inch 50MP Leica Summilux main camera with a Sony LYT 900 sensor and 14EV high dynamic range, delivers stunning image quality across a 14mm to 200mm optical quality zoom range. This device supports 120x Ultrazoom with 200MP Periscope lens. There's also a photography kit legend edition bundled as well.