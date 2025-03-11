Over 780 Mobile Operators on Path to Complete 5G, Says GSMA



A new GSMA report, Destination Growth: The Journey to Complete 5G, reveals that 783 mobile operators across over 200 countries are advancing toward "Complete 5G." These operators are categorised into three groups based on their network status: 5G Standalone (SA), 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 4G LTE, according to GSMA.

5G Standalone (5G SA)

61 operators have deployed 5G Standalone (SA) networks, meaning both their radio and core networks support 5G, though not necessarily at a nationwide level.

5G Non-Standalone (NSA)

265 operators operate 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) networks, using 5G access networks that rely on existing 4G infrastructure. These networks utilise spectrum allocated for 5G but still depend on 4G cores.

"These operators have begun or progressed the deployment of a 5G access network. The access network is the part of the 5G network that provides access to customers’ devices. It consists of radio equipment that utilises spectrum allocated for 5G use, often installed on access infrastructure (such as towers or base stations)," the GSMA report said.

4G LTE

457 operators remain on 4G LTE without any 5G implementation. This is often due to regulatory, financial, or strategic considerations, including the absence of licensed 5G spectrum in their markets. "It may also be that they’ve not yet decided to implement 5G due to commercial, technical or financial reasons," the report added.

Transition Toward Cloud-Native Networks

The report highlights that operators in one group may already be transitioning into the next. "In all cases, the transition to a cloud-native network architecture will provide operators with flexibility to move ahead with capturing enterprise opportunity and unlocking revenue streams," GSMA said.

As the race to Complete 5G continues, the report highlights the evolving global telecom landscape and the varying pace of 5G adoption worldwide.