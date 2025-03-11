OnePlus is Replacing the Alert Slider with a Button

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus recently took to the company's community forum and announced that they are dropping the Alert Slider. The last time OnePlus did that with the OnePlus 10T, fans of the brand were unhappy. For OnePlus users, the Alert Slider is more than just a hardware switch, it is an identity. However, OnePlus is not going to repeate what it did with the OnePlus 10T. This time, as OnePlus removes the Alert Slider, the company will replace it with a customisation button on the body. It is just like what Apple did with its slider. Now the iPhones comoe with an Action Button, which is just a customisable button to support many fuctions.









Read More - iQOO 15 Display Details Surface Online, Looks Promising

Users of OnePlus will soon see new phones with a customisable button. Using this button, users can always put their phone on silent mode or remove it from silent mode without waking up the screen. Apart from that, users can use the button to switch on flashlight, activate Gemini, and more. OnePlus wants users get more than just a hardware switch and that makes sense in terms of utility and value. However, there would definitely be a set of people who will miss the satisfying feeling of pushing the slider.

Read More - Apple Could Launch the Foldable iPhone in 2026

In the post, Lau said, "Imagine a button that adapts to you. Whether you’re a power user or prefer simplicity, this button works for you, not the other way around. Wherever life takes you, it seamlessly fits your lifestyle. It’s an innovation that is not just smart but intuitively yours."

It will certainly be interesting to see how OnePlus integrates this button on the body of its phones, especially in the foldables in the future.