Apple Could Launch the Foldable iPhone in 2026

While Apple competes with the flagship phones of every brand, there's one category or segment of flagship it hasn't touched yet - foldables. Apple is known for being late to the party for many things, but whenever Apple does something, you can expect it to have a lot of thought behind it. Apple's foldable iPhone has been in the works, if you believe the online reports over the last few months. In fact, now new information has surfaced which suggests that the first foldable phone from Apple could launch next year (in 2026). While Apple doesn't really give hints, it is likely that 2026 could be the year where we see the first foldable iPhone.









One of the most popular analysts known for tracking Apple related developments, Ming Chi Kuo from TF Securities wrote in a post on Medium that Apple could launch its first foldable iPhone in Q4 of 2026. So while it is next year, it is still quite far away. Around the same time, Apple is also expected to announce the iPhone 18 series. Apple launches new iPhone series every September. Much recently, the company launched the iPhone 16e, an affordale iPhone in the iPhone 16 lineup.

It will be interesting to see how Apple plays in the foldable category. One thing is for sure, the foldable iPhone will be one of the most premium devices in the market in terms of pricing. Apple's current lineup of iPhone 16 Pro Max starts in India around Rs 1,44,900 and thus, we can expect the foldable iPhone to cost more than this easily.