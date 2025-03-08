Apple Could Launch the Foldable iPhone in 2026

Reported by Tanuja K 0

One of the most popular analysts known for tracking Apple related developments, Ming Chi Kuo from TF Securities wrote in a post on Medium that Apple could launch its first foldable iPhone in Q4 of 2026. So while it is next year, it is still quite far away.

Highlights

  • While Apple competes with the flagship phones of every brand, there's one category or segment of flagship it hasn't touched yet - foldables.
  • Apple is known for being late to the party for many things, but whenever Apple does something, you can expect it to have a lot of thought behind it.
  • Apple's foldable iPhone has been in the works, if you believe the online reports over the last few months. I

Follow Us

apple could launch the foldable iphone 2026

While Apple competes with the flagship phones of every brand, there's one category or segment of flagship it hasn't touched yet - foldables. Apple is known for being late to the party for many things, but whenever Apple does something, you can expect it to have a lot of thought behind it. Apple's foldable iPhone has been in the works, if you believe the online reports over the last few months. In fact, now new information has surfaced which suggests that the first foldable phone from Apple could launch next year (in 2026). While Apple doesn't really give hints, it is likely that 2026 could be the year where we see the first foldable iPhone.




Read More - Apple is Working on Refreshed C1 Modem for mmWave 5G Support

One of the most popular analysts known for tracking Apple related developments, Ming Chi Kuo from TF Securities wrote in a post on Medium that Apple could launch its first foldable iPhone in Q4 of 2026. So while it is next year, it is still quite far away. Around the same time, Apple is also expected to announce the iPhone 18 series. Apple launches new iPhone series every September. Much recently, the company launched the iPhone 16e, an affordale iPhone in the iPhone 16 lineup.

Read More - iQOO Neo 10R 5G Launching on March 11, Here’s Everything

It will be interesting to see how Apple plays in the foldable category. One thing is for sure, the foldable iPhone will be one of the most premium devices in the market in terms of pricing. Apple's current lineup of iPhone 16 Pro Max starts in India around Rs 1,44,900 and thus, we can expect the foldable iPhone to cost more than this easily.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Vasudeva :

Waste act fiber... No proper network bandwidth.. 2/5 rating.... Jio is better than act....

ACT Fibernet Improves User Experience with ACT SmartWi-Fi

VINAYAK :

Which currently available feature phone of Jio will support the 895 plan?

Jio’s 4G Feature Phones See Waning Interest Amid Preference for…

Shivraj Roy :

Well faraz they still call there NSA 4G dependent 5G as 5G plus as if its using carrier aggregation 5G…

Bharti Airtel Announces 2 Million Unique 5G Subscribers in Mumbai

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Poco F7 snapdragon 8s Elite 40K for 512GB Xiaomi 15 Civi snapdragon 8s Elite for 512GB, around…

India's 5G BTS Count Stood at 4,69,792 at February 2025…

TheAndroidFreak :

I have no idea. Will update here if I get any information.

India's 5G BTS Count Stood at 4,69,792 at February 2025…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments