OnePlus 15 Likely to Get a Major Change

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Hasselblad partnership was renewed by OPPO, and that was announced a few weeks back. However, no such announcement from OnePlus was made. Now, DCS (Digital Chat Station) on Weibo has suggested that the OnePlus 15 would likely feature a propreitary camera engine.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 15, the next expected flagship from OnePlus is likely going to come with a major change.
  • This change would be around the cameras.
  • The display everyone has suggested will feature 1.5K resolution support which is lower than the OnePlus 13's 2K resolution.

OnePlus 15, the next expected flagship from OnePlus is likely going to come with a major change. This change would be around the cameras. The display everyone has suggested will feature 1.5K resolution support which is lower than the OnePlus 13's 2K resolution. The decision could be rooted around the aim of improving battery life. Now online reports and leaks suggest that OnePlus 15 will feature a major change around its camera system. The camera system of the OnePlus 15 is likely to not have the Hasselblad engine.




Hasselblad partnership was renewed by OPPO, and that was announced a few weeks back. However, no such announcement from OnePlus was made. Now, DCS (Digital Chat Station) on Weibo has suggested that the OnePlus 15 would likely feature a propreitary camera engine. This could mean a whole new experience for the users. This might also drop the camera modes such as X-Pan which is just digital cropping, but still gives a cinematic feel.

OnePlus 15 is expected to feature the company's very own camera engine. This will be the result of years of research and development. OnePlus was earlier known for camera and performance, and thus, this move will be quite interesting to witness. Since the OnePlus 9 era, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for its camera software.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

