Apple Hebbal Now Open in Bengaluru, India

Apple has officially opened its first company owned retail store in Bengaluru. This store is named Apple Hebbal, and it is inside the Phoneix Mall of Asia. This Apple Store will allow users to get a look at every Apple product, and in all their colour variants, and make seamless purchases with warranty add-ons available. This is the company's first store in South India and the third overall in the country. There are two more stores of Apple in India, one in BKC, Mumbai and the other in Saket, Delhi.

"We’re delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru’s spirit of innovation," said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

"We can’t wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple. We’re excited to continue to bring Apple experiences to customers across India, who inspire us with their creativity and passion," he added.

This new store has been opened right before the launch of the iPhone 17 series in the country. There are 70 members in this team of this store and they hail from 15 states, ready to help customers learn about Apple products on the go. Apple confirmed that Apple Hebbal runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.