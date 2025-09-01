OnePlus Pad 3 to be Available in India from this Date

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a 13.2-inch 3.4K resolution, 12-bit colour depth (8-bit hardware combined with 4-bit FRC), and pixel density of 315 PPI. The tablet supports unique 7:5 aspect ratio.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Pad 3, the flagship and upcoming tablet from OnePlus will soon be available in India.
  • This tablet will be the successor to the OnePlus Pad 2.
  • It is powered by the most powerful Qualcomm chip for tablets/smartphones available - Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Follow Us

oneplus pad 3 to be available in

OnePlus Pad 3, the flagship and upcoming tablet from OnePlus will soon be available in India. This tablet will be the successor to the OnePlus Pad 2. It is powered by the most powerful Qualcomm chip for tablets/smartphones available - Snapdragon 8 Elite. The OnePlus Pad 3 has been confirmed to be available in India from September 5, 2025. Let's quickly look at the price and specifications of this tablet.




Read More - Tecno is Launching World’s Slimmest Phone in India

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India

OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in two memory configurations -

  • 12GB + 256GB = Rs 42,999
  • 16GB + 512GB = Rs 47,999

There's an instant discount of Rs 5,000 available on the purchase with select bank cards. Users can also get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI with select bank cards.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications in India

OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a 13.2-inch 3.4K resolution, 12-bit colour depth (8-bit hardware combined with 4-bit FRC), and pixel density of 315 PPI. The tablet supports unique 7:5 aspect ratio. The tablet has a 12140mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It will run on OxygenOS 15 out of the box with AI-powered tools for smarter productivity and creativity.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in two colours - Frosted Silver and Storm Blue. People buying the OnePlus Pad 3 between 5 September and 7 September will also get Stylo 2 and Folio worth Rs 7198 at no additional cost.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TAMIL theriyaadhu poedaa :

hindi theriyaadhu poedaa , WHAT DOES IT MEANS.

BSNL is a Bigger Threat to Vi than Airtel, Jio…

TheAndroidFreak :

Western countries top tier plan don't have any data limit. I guess 3TB is there. They have mmwave deployed and…

5G Monetisation will Pick Up in India when Unlimited Data…

TheAndroidFreak :

If your budget is constrained to 14-16K, get it, otherwise get Oppo K13, Realme P4, Moto G86 Power, CMF Phone…

5G Monetisation will Pick Up in India when Unlimited Data…

Faraz :

I don't think it will be listed until merger happens with MTNL.

Reliance Jio IPO is Coming, Here's What to Know

TheAndroidFreak :

What's your budget?

5G Monetisation will Pick Up in India when Unlimited Data…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments