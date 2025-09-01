OnePlus Pad 3 to be Available in India from this Date

OnePlus Pad 3, the flagship and upcoming tablet from OnePlus will soon be available in India. This tablet will be the successor to the OnePlus Pad 2. It is powered by the most powerful Qualcomm chip for tablets/smartphones available - Snapdragon 8 Elite. The OnePlus Pad 3 has been confirmed to be available in India from September 5, 2025. Let's quickly look at the price and specifications of this tablet.

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India

OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in two memory configurations -

12GB + 256GB = Rs 42,999

16GB + 512GB = Rs 47,999

There's an instant discount of Rs 5,000 available on the purchase with select bank cards. Users can also get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI with select bank cards.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications in India

OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a 13.2-inch 3.4K resolution, 12-bit colour depth (8-bit hardware combined with 4-bit FRC), and pixel density of 315 PPI. The tablet supports unique 7:5 aspect ratio. The tablet has a 12140mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It will run on OxygenOS 15 out of the box with AI-powered tools for smarter productivity and creativity.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in two colours - Frosted Silver and Storm Blue. People buying the OnePlus Pad 3 between 5 September and 7 September will also get Stylo 2 and Folio worth Rs 7198 at no additional cost.