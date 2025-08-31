Tecno is Launching World’s Slimmest Phone in India

To stand out in the market, Tecno has decided to launch the world's slimmest phone in India. Tecno is launching the Pova Slim 5G in India very soon. The confirmed launch date of the device is September 4, 2025, 12 PM. The launch will exclusively happen via Flipkart. Many brands are now looking to launch slim phones when they are not really the biggest in priorities for consumers. Samsung has launched a thin phone, while Apple is expected to do the same, not sure why. Tecno Pova Slim 5g is coming to India next week, and here's what we know.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

As per TechArc, the Pova Slim 5G is world's slimmest 3D Curve Display 5G phone. Tecno had showcased a concept device earlier this year called the Spark Slim which is just 5.75mm thick. Of course, the phone will focus on AI (artificial intelligence) features as that is what almost every brand is doing today.

Also, as per reports online, despite the slim frame, the phone is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery. This will be a good thing for the consumers who stay on their devices for long durations.