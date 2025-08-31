BSNL Pay Coming Soon Powered by UPI

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The banner says that the solution is powered by BHIM UPI. There's no launch timeline of the service. BSNL Selfcare app has been bringing many capabilities for customers.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is coming soon for customers in India.
  • BSNL's Selfcare app will soon integrate UPI.
  • All the telcos have capitalised on UPI and enabled payments from their respective apps.

Follow Us

bsnl pay coming soon powered by upi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is coming soon for customers in India. BSNL's Selfcare app will soon integrate UPI (Unified Payments Interface) to enable seamless online payments for customers. All the telcos have capitalised on UPI and enabled payments from their respective apps. Now BSNL is joining the list as well. There's now a banner inside the BSNL Selfcare app which is saying that the UPI payment solution is coming soon.




Read More - Reliance Intelligence, a New Subsidiary from Reliance Announced

The banner says that the solution is powered by BHIM UPI. There's no launch timeline of the service. BSNL Selfcare app has been bringing many capabilities for customers. These capabilities include recharging the phone, paying bill, landling services, and booking fiber services. Users can not only recharge for themselves, but also recharge for their customers.

Since the time the telco has roped in Boston Consulting Group, it has been making strong and aggressive moves to modernise its business. The telco is already very close to deploying 1 lakh 4G sites. The company now wants to deploy 5G, and with things such as this, ensure that its customers keep getting something new every few days.

Read More - JioFrames: Reliance Jio’s Bold Bet to Put AI Right in Front of Your Eyes

BSNL's UPI service will be a good addition for the customers. The telco is looking to turn profitable in the coming years. In the last year, there were two quarters where the the telco was net profitable. This was due to exceptional items. However, BSNL is already reporting operating profits. The telco needs to keep adding new users and that will allow it to boost its overall revenues, resulting in a better ARPU (average revenue per user) as there are many indirect tariff hikes all year round from BSNL. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for an update on when the UPI service is finally available on the mobile app of BSNL.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

BSNL has improved for 25% of population.. it's remaining to improve for remaining 75%. I was amused seeing upto 150…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in July 2025, While Vodafone…

Faraz :

I saw BSNL 4G improving in Kolkata in 2025. My society got 700 MHz upgrade in March with stable VoLTE.…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in July 2025, While Vodafone…

Faraz :

Nope.. I'm using Bihar circle SIM in W.B since 2016-2020 & in Kolkata since 2022, it's working fine. Just make…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in July 2025, While Vodafone…

Faraz :

Sadly they won't, not even at 191.

BSNL Working Towards VoWiFi Support, No Launch Schedule Announced

Sujata :

At least 15, 20 isn't possible in every circle, plus vi and airtel can go for B1 too, Jio is…

High Priced Spectrum Led to Unsold Inventory in India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments