bsnl pay coming soon powered by upi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is coming soon for customers in India. BSNL's Selfcare app will soon integrate UPI (Unified Payments Interface) to enable seamless online payments for customers. All the telcos have capitalised on UPI and enabled payments from their respective apps. Now BSNL is joining the list as well. There's now a banner inside the BSNL Selfcare app which is saying that the UPI payment solution is coming soon.

The banner says that the solution is powered by BHIM UPI. There's no launch timeline of the service. BSNL Selfcare app has been bringing many capabilities for customers. These capabilities include recharging the phone, paying bill, landling services, and booking fiber services. Users can not only recharge for themselves, but also recharge for their customers.

Since the time the telco has roped in Boston Consulting Group, it has been making strong and aggressive moves to modernise its business. The telco is already very close to deploying 1 lakh 4G sites. The company now wants to deploy 5G, and with things such as this, ensure that its customers keep getting something new every few days.

BSNL's UPI service will be a good addition for the customers. The telco is looking to turn profitable in the coming years. In the last year, there were two quarters where the the telco was net profitable. This was due to exceptional items. However, BSNL is already reporting operating profits. The telco needs to keep adding new users and that will allow it to boost its overall revenues, resulting in a better ARPU (average revenue per user) as there are many indirect tariff hikes all year round from BSNL. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for an update on when the UPI service is finally available on the mobile app of BSNL.