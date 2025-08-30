BSNL Working Towards VoWiFi Support, No Launch Schedule Announced

Reported by Tanuja K 0

VoWiFi allows users to make calls over Wi-Fi networks, improving call quality in areas with weak mobile signals. While private operators like Jio and Airtel already offer nationwide VoWiFi services, BSNL customers continue to wait.

Highlights

  • Rising demand from rural and semi-urban users puts pressure on BSNL.
  • BSNL Care replied that the feature is being considered, but no rollout timeline shared.
  • State-run operator BSNL confirms VoWiFi is still under exploration.

Follow Us

bsnl working vowifi support launch schedule announcedState-run telecom operator BSNL has finally broken silence on VoWiFi (Wi-Fi calling), admitting that the much requested feature is still under exploration. The response comes after repeated queries from subscribers who have been demanding the service to improve indoor call quality and match what private telcos already offer.

Customer Raises Query on Social Media

The response came after a user, Anandh Jose (@AnandhJose), asked on X (formerly Twitter) when BSNL would roll out VoWiFi services. In reply, the official @BSNLCare handle confirmed that the company is “working towards enhancing services and exploring advanced features like VoWiFi to improve indoor coverage.”




bsnl vowifi

Why VoWiFi Matters

VoWiFi enables customers to make voice calls over a Wi-Fi connection, improving call quality indoors and in areas with poor network coverage. The service is already available from private operators like Jio and Airtel, who offer nationwide Wi-Fi calling support.

BSNL’s Position

While BSNL has admitted it is exploring the feature, the operator has not provided any specific rollout timeline. The reply stated that the feedback has been “noted for future consideration,” leaving users without clarity on when the service will actually be available.

Growing Demand From Users

The absence of VoWiFi is increasingly highlighted by BSNL subscribers, especially those in semi-urban and rural regions where the operator has a strong presence but struggles with indoor network coverage. The demand signals a growing expectation for BSNL to match private telcos in offering modern features that improve customer experience.

Also Read: BSNL to Float Tender for 3-4 Lakh 4G Sites: Report

VoWiFi Could Boost BSNL’s Broadband Bundles

What we believe is that VoWiFi could be a cost-effective solution for BSNL as it continues to modernise its network. Unlike large-scale tower deployments, Wi-Fi calling leverages existing broadband connections to deliver better call quality indoors. For BSNL, which already provides broadband services through Bharat Fiber, VoWiFi could also strengthen its bundled offerings by creating better synergy between mobile and fixed-line services.

Conclusion

BSNL’s acknowledgment of VoWiFi shows that the operator is aware of customer expectations, but the absence of a rollout timeline reflects its slow pace in adopting modern features. With rivals like Jio and Airtel already offering Wi-Fi calling nationwide, BSNL must accelerate its efforts if it wants to retain customer trust and stay relevant in a competitive market.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Kunal :

How is it lower ? Jio is beating Airtel by 18000 more additions as compared to Airtel

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in July 2025, While Vodafone…

Faraz :

Pata nahi Vishvaguru kab next 1 lakh sites ki approval denge.

BSNL Eyes Subscriber Growth with Competitive Tariffs and Free 5G…

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio in Maharashtra only.

High Priced Spectrum Led to Unsold Inventory in India

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel and Vi have it already before Jio arrived. I know Vi has it two circles. Vi can have it…

High Priced Spectrum Led to Unsold Inventory in India

Senthil M :

I have taken Act in Bengaluru 100 Mbps connection because my area is fully governed by local operator and only…

ACT Broadband Plan with Free Router, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments