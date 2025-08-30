BSNL Working Towards VoWiFi Support, No Launch Schedule Announced

State-run telecom operator BSNL has finally broken silence on VoWiFi (Wi-Fi calling), admitting that the much requested feature is still under exploration. The response comes after repeated queries from subscribers who have been demanding the service to improve indoor call quality and match what private telcos already offer.

Customer Raises Query on Social Media

The response came after a user, Anandh Jose (@AnandhJose), asked on X (formerly Twitter) when BSNL would roll out VoWiFi services. In reply, the official @BSNLCare handle confirmed that the company is “working towards enhancing services and exploring advanced features like VoWiFi to improve indoor coverage.”

Why VoWiFi Matters

VoWiFi enables customers to make voice calls over a Wi-Fi connection, improving call quality indoors and in areas with poor network coverage. The service is already available from private operators like Jio and Airtel, who offer nationwide Wi-Fi calling support.

BSNL’s Position

While BSNL has admitted it is exploring the feature, the operator has not provided any specific rollout timeline. The reply stated that the feedback has been “noted for future consideration,” leaving users without clarity on when the service will actually be available.

Growing Demand From Users

The absence of VoWiFi is increasingly highlighted by BSNL subscribers, especially those in semi-urban and rural regions where the operator has a strong presence but struggles with indoor network coverage. The demand signals a growing expectation for BSNL to match private telcos in offering modern features that improve customer experience.

VoWiFi Could Boost BSNL’s Broadband Bundles

What we believe is that VoWiFi could be a cost-effective solution for BSNL as it continues to modernise its network. Unlike large-scale tower deployments, Wi-Fi calling leverages existing broadband connections to deliver better call quality indoors. For BSNL, which already provides broadband services through Bharat Fiber, VoWiFi could also strengthen its bundled offerings by creating better synergy between mobile and fixed-line services.

Conclusion

BSNL’s acknowledgment of VoWiFi shows that the operator is aware of customer expectations, but the absence of a rollout timeline reflects its slow pace in adopting modern features. With rivals like Jio and Airtel already offering Wi-Fi calling nationwide, BSNL must accelerate its efforts if it wants to retain customer trust and stay relevant in a competitive market.