BSNL to Float Tender for 3-4 Lakh 4G Sites: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator based out of India, is planning to float a fresh tender for 3-4 lakh 4G sites. This tender will be reserved for Indian businesses only. Initially, BSNL has deployed close to 1 lakh 4G sites in the country. Now, to compete with the private telecom operators, the company is planning three to four lakh new 4G sites. Of course, these sites will be powered by indigenous technology.

Apart from this, the state-run telecom operator is also looking to keep entry-level tariffs at a lower point, said a report from Money Control citing MoS (Minister of State) for Telecom, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani. This strategy will help BSNL in cornering users who can't pay the entry-level tariffs set by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The telcos are looking to hike the cost of their services in the near future.

This would enable BSNL to corner the low-income segment of the marke. While it won't boost the average revenue per user (ARPU), it will still allow BSNL to stay in the game. The government has already announced a Rs 47,000 crore capex push for BSNL. The state-run telecom company will also start deploying 5G in the near future, targetting cities such as New Delhi in the start.

As per the report Sekhar said, "Government is seriously considering [affordability] — that is the reason we are continuously working on improving BSNL connectivity. BSNL still has the lowest plans at this time, and we will continue to adapt. If there are any issues, then we will introduce even lower plans."

BSNL is also working on making eSIM available throughout India. Much recently, the eSIM of BSNL was soft-launched in the Tamil Nadu circle.