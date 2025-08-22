BSNL Gets Rs 6982 Crore Capex Approval

Reported by Tanuja K 0

On Thursday, the government approved another Rs 6,982 crore for capex for BSNL in 2025. This is in addition to the Rs 3.22 lakh crore which the company has been provided in multiple tranches via relief packages.

Highlights

  • To growth the state-run telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government has approved an additional capex of Rs 6,982 crore.
  • The approval will allow BSNL to deploy 4G in more areas of India and also work on the infrastructure to modernise it.
  • At the same time, BSNL is looking to roll out 5G in select markets of the country, most likely starting with Delhi.

The telecom operator has been testing both 5G SA (standalone) and 5G NSA (non-standalone).




This has helped BSNL in registering operating profits. The telco reported a 14% rise in revenues in Q1 FY26. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, wrote to Rajya Sabha, "In 2025, a additional amount of Rs 6,982 crore has been approved as additional capex support for the rollout of 4G network by BSNL across the country."

While BSNL was expected to deploy all 1 lakh 4G sites by the end of June 2025, it hasn't happend. As per the last update provided by BSNL, it has deployed about 96,300 sites out of which  91,281 sites are now on air. This means that about 3,700 sites were remaining to be deployed, and approximately 8,700 remained to go on air.

The FY25 was pretty good for BSNL because the telco not only added new customers for several months, but also reported net profits for two consecutive quarters. Things are slowly improving for BSNL, and it is good for the sake of the customers and the market (to save it from turning into a duopoly in case Vi can't sustain in the long-term).

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

