Vi is Offering Rs 4999 Recharge for Just Re 1

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vi Games is an online cloud gaming platform offered by Vi. The telco has said that this special edition fest will be available for customers till August 31, 2025. India's mobile gaming market is growing rapidly, and is expected to reach $7.5-8.75 billion by the end of 2025.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has come up with a special offer.
  • The company is offering the Rs 4999 recharge for just Re 1 to the users.
  • Vi has introduced Freedom Fest edition of Galaxy Shooters on Vi Games.

Follow Us

vi is offering rs 4999 recharge for

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has come up with a special offer. The company is offering the Rs 4999 recharge for just Re 1 to the users. Vi has introduced Freedom Fest edition of Galaxy Shooters on Vi Games. Vi Games is an online cloud gaming platform offered by Vi. The telco has said that this special edition fest will be available for customers till August 31, 2025. India's mobile gaming market is growing rapidly, and is expected to reach $7.5-8.75 billion by the end of 2025.




Read More - Reliance Jio Affordable Recharges Start at Rs 189

In the Galaxy Shooters Freedom Fest, users will get to win rewards such as Rs 4,999 recharge plan from Vi for Re 1. This is everything users can win in this fest:

  • An annual recharge pack worth Rs 4999 for Re 1
  • 50GB data pack at  Re 1
  • Vi Movies & TV Super subscription for Rs 1, which includes 10GB data and access to 19 OTT platforms including ZEE5 and SonyLIV
  • Gift Vouchers worth Rs 50

Read More - Bharti Airtel Reduces Data Offered with Rs 195 Plan

Vi said that winners will be announced on the Vi App and will also receive an SMS with a link to claim their rewards. Vi Games offers a wide range of casual and premium games across genres such as action, arcade, puzzle, and strategy. With Galaxy Shooters Freedom Fest, Vi continues to deepen customer engagement by offering innovative content and rewarding experiences.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

& if it's not Vi locked phone, people will switch to BSNL next month as it has cheaper recharge plans…

Rebuilding Caller Trust: What Vodafone Idea’s Country-of-Origin Feature Signals for…

Faraz :

Samsung keypad 2G phone ??Don't they wanna upgrade 2G users to 4G/5G ?

Rebuilding Caller Trust: What Vodafone Idea’s Country-of-Origin Feature Signals for…

abhijith :

All the very best BSNL ! I have believe in you !

BSNL Gets Rs 6982 Crore Capex Approval

shivraj roy :

tbh Vi is doing a lot better now than exactly 1 year ago In just 1 year, we saw so…

Vodafone Idea Could Get Further Relief from PMO: Report

TheAndroidFreak :

It's already live in 70-80% parts of the city.

Rebuilding Caller Trust: What Vodafone Idea’s Country-of-Origin Feature Signals for…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments