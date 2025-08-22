Vi is Offering Rs 4999 Recharge for Just Re 1

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has come up with a special offer. The company is offering the Rs 4999 recharge for just Re 1 to the users. Vi has introduced Freedom Fest edition of Galaxy Shooters on Vi Games. Vi Games is an online cloud gaming platform offered by Vi. The telco has said that this special edition fest will be available for customers till August 31, 2025. India's mobile gaming market is growing rapidly, and is expected to reach $7.5-8.75 billion by the end of 2025.

In the Galaxy Shooters Freedom Fest, users will get to win rewards such as Rs 4,999 recharge plan from Vi for Re 1. This is everything users can win in this fest:

An annual recharge pack worth Rs 4999 for Re 1

50GB data pack at Re 1

Vi Movies & TV Super subscription for Rs 1, which includes 10GB data and access to 19 OTT platforms including ZEE5 and SonyLIV

Gift Vouchers worth Rs 50

Vi said that winners will be announced on the Vi App and will also receive an SMS with a link to claim their rewards. Vi Games offers a wide range of casual and premium games across genres such as action, arcade, puzzle, and strategy. With Galaxy Shooters Freedom Fest, Vi continues to deepen customer engagement by offering innovative content and rewarding experiences.