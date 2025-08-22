Reliance Jio Affordable Recharges Start at Rs 189

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, recently made changes to its website. The affordable recharges from Jio got updated with new plans. These are not new plans from the company, just the old plans added newly to the affordable category. For the ones who can't find the affordable category, it is under the value plans section of the company. Let's now take a look at all the affordable prepaid recharges offered by Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio Affordable Recharge Plans

Reliance Jio's affordable recharge packs start at Rs 189. There are two more plans in this category - Rs 209 and Rs 799. These plans are available for users throughout India. Let's take a look.

Reliance Jio Rs 189 Plan - Reliance Jio's Rs 189 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. This plan comes with 300 SMS in total, and 2GB of data. The plan will ensure that the SIM card of the Jio user stays active for the entire 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 209 Plan - Now the Rs 209 plan from Jio is a popular one because Jio offers 1GB of daily data with this plan. Users get 22 days of service validity. The other benefits are unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Reliance Jio Rs 799 Plan - The Rs 799 plan from Reliance Jio is popular too. The Rs 799 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's Jio Unlimited offer bundled with this plan. The plan will come with JioHotstar Mobile free subscription.

These are the three Reliance Jio affordable recharge plans available for the customers. The company offers these plans to customers, but these plans won't be visible on the normal category of plans. For example, the Rs 799 plan is not visible under the 1.5GB daily data plans section, but is visible under the value recharge section of Jio's website and MyJio mobile app.