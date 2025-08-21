Bharti Hexacom: Rs 1,134-Cr Indus Towers Deal Not Part of AGM Resolution

Bharti Hexacom spokesperson clarified that the resolution cleared by shareholders at the 30th AGM did not cover the proposed Rs 1,134-crore deal with Indus Towers.

The shareholder approval was limited to enabling related-party transactions of up to Rs 2,200 crore with Indus Towers for the sale, purchase, and lease of assets and equipment, as per regulatory filings.

The resolution, which secured 88.28 per cent of shareholder votes, allows Bharti Hexacom a Bharti Airtel group company to undertake material transactions with Indus Towers, including “purchase, sale, exchange, transfer, lease of business assets or equipment including passive infrastructure assets” as well as disposal or acquisition of properties to meet business needs.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Eyes IPO for Multiple Assets

The company underlined that while the AGM nod facilitates such transactions, the Rs 1,134-crore deal reported earlier was not part of the approved resolution.

Bharti Hexacom, which provides telecom services in Rajasthan and the North-East, counts Indus Towers as a key infrastructure partner.

Transactions of this scale highlight the growing importance of passive infrastructure in India’s telecom sector, where operators are seeking to optimise costs and enhance service coverage through efficient asset sharing. The development also comes at a time when telecom companies are preparing for the next wave of data demand and 5G-led expansion.