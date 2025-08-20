airtel cheapest iptv broadband plan in india

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, offers a very affordable IPTV broadband plan to the customers. The plan we are talking about here comes for Rs 599. This is available for Wi-Fi customers, which includes both Airtel Xstream Fiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber users. Airtel doesn't distinguish its services between fiber and airfiber, it is only looking at the service as Wi-Fi. The Rs 599 plan is available in select geograhies. If not this one, then users can also go for the Rs 699 plan if it is available in their area. Let's take a look at the Rs 599 plan and its benefits in detail.

Bharti Airtel Rs 599 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 599 broadband plan comes with 30 Mbps of speed and 350+ TV channels (HD channels included). The other benefits of the plan are ZEE5, Google One subscription, JioHotstar, Perplexity Pro, 22+ OTTs and much more. The Wi-Fi router and installation is free with this plan if the users get this plan for long-term.

In case this plan is not available. Then users can go for Rs 699 plan also. This plan coms with 40 Mbps of speed and 350+ TV channels (HD included). The same additional benefits offered with the Rs 599 plan are offered with this one. Both these plans are available in select geographies. So in case you want to enquire whether you can get this service or not, just reach out to the telco's customer care team or visit the company's nearest stores.

Airtel's Home Pass has reached a wider area in the last two quarters, and the company is expanding it further as you read this. The next phase would be for Airtel to deploy FWA (fixed wireless access) services on top of 5G SA (standalone) layer.