Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has brought back the Rs 319 prepaid plan for the customers. The Rs 319 plan used to be on Airtel's prepaid offerings until a few years back. It was removed at a point, and now it has come back. This is a monthly validity plan. Back then also it used to come with one month validity for the users. The Rs 319 plan is now back, and it is again coming with a one month validity. So the validity is the same, however, the data benefits have been reduced. Let's take a look at the benefits. Before we go ahead, note that this plan is also offered by Reliance Jio.

Bharti Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 319 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. These are the benefits right now. However, back then, the plan used to come with 2GB of daily data. This is not a very major cut in data benefits, however, earlier, it would bundle 5G data, but that's also missing now.

The average cost of using this plan daily is Rs 10.63. This has not changed. The Rs 319 plan can be a good option for users to recharge with again and again as the plan expires in a monthly fashion. However, it is not cheap. Note that even Jio offers Rs 319 plan with a calendar month validity and offers unlimited voice calling along with 1.5GB of daily data for that.

The Rs 319 plan is on offer for customers throughout India from both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. It is interesting to see that Airtel is offering a plan which is priced around Jio's offerings. It will be interesting to see whose plan users go for more here.