Airtel Faces Network Outage, Company Issues Statement



Telecom operator Bharti Airtel appears to have experienced a network outage that disrupted services for thousands of subscribers across the country. Users reported being unable to make calls or access mobile data, with complaints pouring in from metro cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, according to multiple reports.

Complaints Reported on Downdetector

Outage-tracking platform Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in reports from around 4 PM, peaking at more than 2,500. The scale of disruption was high compared to Airtel's usual baseline of complaints, which typically remains in the low double digits.

According to the platform, 56 percent of the reports related to mobile connectivity issues, 26 percent to mobile internet problems, and 18 percent to a total loss of signal. The live outage map showed dense clusters of complaints across urban centres, indicating that both voice and data services were impacted.

Internet, and Signal Loss Among Issues

Several customers expressed frustration on social media, saying that even recently recharged numbers were unable to access data. Many complained that 4G services in Bengaluru had been down for extended periods, affecting their ability to work online.

Airtel Issues Statement on Social Platform

Acknowledging the disruption, Airtel issued a statement on its official social media channels. "We are currently experiencing a network outage. Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused," the company said.

The operator has not disclosed the cause of the outage or indicated when full services will be restored.