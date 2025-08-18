MTNL Defaults on Rs 8700 Crore Loan Repayment

Reported by Tanuja K 4

MTNL has been struggling to generate revenues from services. The company has been struggling to add subscribers either. MTNL has been surviving on government support for a very long time.

Highlights

  • Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a state-run telecom operator, has yet again defaulted on a loan repayment.
  • This time, the company has paid not repaid Rs 86.59 billion ($990.48 million) to a group of public sector banks.
  • Out of the total amount, the principle amount is Rs 77.94 billion and Rs 8.65 billion in overdue interest to lenders including banks.

Follow Us

mtnl defaults on rs 8700 crore loan

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a state-run telecom operator, has yet again defaulted on a loan repayment. This time, the company has paid not repaid Rs 86.59 billion ($990.48 million) to a group of public sector banks. Out of the total amount, the principle amount is Rs 77.94 billion and Rs 8.65 billion in overdue interest to lenders including the State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank.




Read More - Indian Telcos to See Improved Operating Profits in FY26

MTNL has been struggling to generate revenues from services. The company has been struggling to add subscribers either. MTNL has been surviving on government support for a very long time. The company has plenty of debt on its shoulders, and is in a very hard situation, meaning it is unlikely that it will be able to pay it off on time.

Read More - Reliance Jio Removes Rs 249 Plan from Offerings

This is not the first time that MTNL has missed out on payment. The telco's total debt has mounted to Rs 345.77 billion ($3.96 billion) as of July 31, 2025. This debt includes sovereign-guaranteed bonds and loans from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

And if u complain Trolls come and ask you to question man Mohan Singh or something

MTNL Defaults on Rs 8700 Crore Loan Repayment

Phoenix96 :

Too much to handle. From now onwards after my current recharge finishes maybe I will port it to Airtel coz…

Reliance Jio Removes Rs 249 Plan from Offerings

Phoenix96 :

lmao. But here in my area coverage is good. Though I strongly believe that BSNL should now launch blanket 4G…

BSNL is Giving Rs 6000 Discount on Broadband

Phoenix96 :

Bhai BSNL se bhi darr lagta hain abtoh.. :(

Reliance Jio Removes Rs 249 Plan from Offerings

Faraz :

209 is still available in value section. But 199 half month plan is not available anymore, nor 249. 239 is…

Reliance Jio Removes Rs 249 Plan from Offerings

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments