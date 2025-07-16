MTNL Defaults on Rs 8585 Crore Payment to PSU Banks

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Amongst the banks, the highest amount is due to Rs 3,733.22 crore to Union Bank of India followed by Rs 1,121 crore to Bank of India (BOI). The other banks are owned less than Rs 500 crore in an individual basis.

Highlights

  • Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, a state-run telecom operator, on Tuesday declared that it has defaulted on payment of dues to seven PSU banks.
  • These PSU banks include Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank.
  • The total amount that MTNL has defaulted on paying to these seven banks is Rs 8,584.93 crore.

Follow Us

mtnl defaults on rs 8585 crore payment

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a state-run telecom operator, on Tuesday declared that it has defaulted on payment of dues (pricipal amount and interest) to seven PSU banks. These PSU banks include Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank. The total amount that MTNL has defaulted on paying to these seven banks is Rs 8,584.93 crore.




Read More - BSNL, MTNL Assets Monetisation Sped Up by Govt: Report

Amongst the banks, the highest amount is due to Rs 3,733.22 crore to Union Bank of India followed by Rs 1,121 crore to Bank of India (BOI). The other banks are owned less than Rs 500 crore in an individual basis.

The company confirmed that its total financial debt amounts to Rs 34,484 crore. Out of this, Rs 8,585 crore is owned to the banks, Rs 24,071 crore in sovereign guaranteed bonds, and Rs 1,828 crore to DoT (Department of Telecommunications) to service the interest on those bonds. MTNL's situation is not improving and this debt would certainly choke the company's ability to grow.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G Services in Nagpur, Expands Network in Maharashtra

The banks would certainly be worried about recovering the due amount from MTNL as the telco's market share is deteriorating and customers are shutting down the connections. MTNL's shares ffell to Rs 49.49 on Tuesday, down 4.80% after this announcement.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

It's a 4G device.. everyone is writing wrong article and misguiding customers. (Not just this site) Realme own page says…

Realme C71 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Priyansh Singh :

Thanks for Specifying. I was about to Comment the same. Not available in UP (West) Circle.

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Plan Explained

sagar :

Vi 5g in Pune. Speed are around 230Mbps for other servers and 350 for Vi servers.

Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G Services in Nagpur, Expands Network…

Neil :

Isn't " Unisoc T7250 " SoC is a 4g only chip ? How it's possible for Realme to use it…

Realme C71 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Faraz :

Wow they are using 20+10 b40c in Maharashtra, I thought it is 15+15 same like Mumbai. Also they got 10…

Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G Services in Nagpur, Expands Network…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments