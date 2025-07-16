iQOO Z10R Launching in India on this Date

iQOO Z10R is launching soon in India. The company has confirmed the launch date and this will be an addition to the iQOO Z10 series. iQOO Z10 was launched earlier this year. Now with the iQOO Z10R, the company is likely looking to expand options for the consumers in the series by bringing in a more affordable variant. The phone is now confirmed to feature a 32MP front sensor for selfies.









There are rumours online that the iQOO Z10R will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM. One of the key use cases of the phone teased by iQOO on social media is vlogging. This is likely to signal that its front camera will be powerful and allow high resolution video recording. The front camera is confirmed to shoot in 4K.

iQOO Z10R is confirmed to launch on July 24, 2025. The device will be available on Amazon and iQOO's online store. The phone is expected to be running on Funtouch OS 15 out of the box based on Android 15. The device is expected to come with a 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device may feature a 5600mAh or a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. The price of the device is expected to be under Rs 20,000. The device will join the existing iQOO Z10 series devices including the iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10x, and iQOO Z10 Lite.

The competition under the Rs 20,000 range in India is quite intense in the Indian market. Companies such as Vivo, OPPO, Samsung, Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi, and Motorola are all offering some great devices in this price range. iQOO Z10R will be an interesting addition to the mix and will certainly be worth waiting for.