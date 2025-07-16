Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launching in India: Check Date

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Samsung has released a teaser poster for the phone which shows that the phone will be available in Flipkart. The launch of Galaxy F36 5G is scheduled for July 19, 12 PM.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is launching soon in India.
  • The Galaxy F series from Samsung is a popular one in the Indian market.
  • The launch will happen in a matter of days.

samsung galaxy f36 5g launching in india

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is launching soon in India. The Galaxy F series from Samsung is a popular one in the Indian market. The launch will happen in a matter of days. Samsung has released a teaser poster for the phone which shows that the phone will be available in Flipkart. The launch of Galaxy F36 5G is scheduled for July 19, 12 PM. The Galaxy F36 5G has a main 50MP camera sensor at the rear with OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor along with a 2MP macro sensor.




Read More - iQOO Z10R Launching in India on this Date

The device recently appeared on the Google Play Console. It is confirmed through the listing that it will run on Exynos 1380 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and Android 15 out of the box. The phone will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. For protection, there will be a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top. There will be a 5000mAh battery inside the device with support for 25W fast-charging.

Read More - Realme C71 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

We expect the device to be priced under Rs 20,000. You know which other device will be priced under Rs 20,000? It will be the iQOO Z10R which will launch in a couple of days too. It will be interesting to see how these devices fare against each other.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

