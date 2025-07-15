Realme C71 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Realme C71 is a new affordable 5G phone launched by Realme iin India. The phone will retail under Rs 10,000 and the 5G connectivity support will be there for all the telcos. One of the interesting things about this phone is the support for reverse charging at this price range. This is something rare under Rs 10,000 and the phone comes with military grade shock resistance. Let's check out everything one will get with this device.









Realme C71 5G Price in India

Realme C71 5G will retail for Rs 7,699 in India for the 4GB+64GB variant. The other variant with 6GB+128GB will cost Rs 8,699. The phone will be available in two colours - Sea Blue and Obsidian Black. The Realme India e-store, Flipkart and select offline stores is where people can get this phone from.

Realme C71 5G Specifications in India

The Reame C71 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone can achieve a peak brightness of 563nits and it is powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T7250 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will ship with Android 15 based Realme UI 6 out of the box.

The Realme C71 hhas a 13MP Ominvision OV13B main sensor at the back with support for auto-focus and for selfies, there's a 5MP sensor at the front. The phone supports multiple AI features such as AI Clear Face and AI Eraser with further support for pro mode and dual-view video. The Circula Pulse Light unit at the back can be customised in nine colours and five glowing modes.

The Realme C71 5G comes with a 6300mAh batter with support for 15W wired and 6W wired reverse chaging.