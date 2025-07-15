Vivo X200 FE Looks too Good

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The Vivo X200 FE has a flat display. It is extremely handy because of its size and will target users who want a compact phone with powerful cameras.

Highlights

  • The bottom of Vivo X200 FE has a Type-C port, but for that, we don't have a picture unfortunately.
  • The right of the Vivo X200 FE has the volume rockers and the power button.
  • The camera cutout at the rear of Vivo X200 FE is pretty and has ZEISS branding.

vivo x200 fe looks too good (6)

Vivo X200 FE has a great build. The device has an aerospace-grade metal frame. The Vivo X200 FE is compact, and fits really smoothly in the hands. It has a 6.31-inch display and has rounded edges. The phone is available in three beautiful colours - Amber Yellow, Luxe Grey, and Frost Blue. Check out the colours below.




Vivo X200 FE 

Vivo X200 FE Colour Options

vivo x200 fe looks too good (6)
Amber Yellow
vivo x200 fe looks too good (7)
Frost Blue
vivo x200 fe looks too good (1)
Luxe Grey

All these colours are breathtaking, so kudos to Vivo's X series design team on that. Especially the Amber Yellow, which is very different from anything we see in the market. Now let's take a look at the overall body.

Vivo X200 FE Hands-On

Vivo X200 FE Body

vivo x200 fe looks too good (5) vivo x200 fe looks too good (4) vivo x200 fe looks too good (3) vivo x200 fe looks too good (2)

The bottom has a Type-C port, but for that, we don't have a picture unfortunately. The right of the body has the volume rockers and the power button. The camera cutout at the rear is pretty and has ZEISS branding. The third-camera on the rear is outside the camera module and has a flash ring below it.

Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE Launched in India: Price and Specs

At the front, there's punch-hole cutout at the top center on the screen for housing the selfie sensor. The device has a flat display. It is extremely handy because of its size and will target users who want a compact phone with powerful cameras. The Vivo X200 FE pricing details are mentioned below.

Vivo X200 FE Price in India

The Vivo X200 FE is available in two memory variants:

  • 12GB+256GB = Rs 54,999
  • 16GB+512GB = Rs 59,999

The phone is current available for pre-orders until July 23. Users can get a discount of Rs 4,500 with select credit cards. The phone is selling through Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and more platforms.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

