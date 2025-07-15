Vivo X200 FE Looks too Good

Vivo X200 FE has a great build. The device has an aerospace-grade metal frame. The Vivo X200 FE is compact, and fits really smoothly in the hands. It has a 6.31-inch display and has rounded edges. The phone is available in three beautiful colours - Amber Yellow, Luxe Grey, and Frost Blue. Check out the colours below.









Vivo X200 FE Colour Options

All these colours are breathtaking, so kudos to Vivo's X series design team on that. Especially the Amber Yellow, which is very different from anything we see in the market. Now let's take a look at the overall body.

Vivo X200 FE Body

The bottom has a Type-C port, but for that, we don't have a picture unfortunately. The right of the body has the volume rockers and the power button. The camera cutout at the rear is pretty and has ZEISS branding. The third-camera on the rear is outside the camera module and has a flash ring below it.

At the front, there's punch-hole cutout at the top center on the screen for housing the selfie sensor. The device has a flat display. It is extremely handy because of its size and will target users who want a compact phone with powerful cameras. The Vivo X200 FE pricing details are mentioned below.

Vivo X200 FE Price in India

The Vivo X200 FE is available in two memory variants:

12GB+256GB = Rs 54,999

16GB+512GB = Rs 59,999

The phone is current available for pre-orders until July 23. Users can get a discount of Rs 4,500 with select credit cards. The phone is selling through Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and more platforms.