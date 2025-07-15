OnePlus 13 Now Getting Plus Mind with New Software Update

It is available for free as part of the latest software push for the OnePlus 13 series. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are now getting this in a phased manner, so keep checking out for the update. 

Highlights

  • OnePlus 13 series all over the world is getting the new OnePlus AI tools with the latest software update.
  • With this new update, users are getting Plus Mind, which was first launched with the OnePlus 13s.
  • The OnePlus 13s has the Plus Key, a dedicated button to help with triggering the Plus Mind feature, but the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R doesn't.

OnePlus 13 series all over the world is getting the new OnePlus AI tools with the latest software update. With this new update, users are getting Plus Mind, which was first launched with the OnePlus 13s. The OnePlus 13s has the Plus Key, a dedicated button to help with triggering the Plus Mind feature, but the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R doesn't. However, users can still take advantage of the feature. They can just swipe up from free fingers on the screen and the Plus Mind will activate. With this, the content of the screen will be remembered by OnePlus AI and will be accessible on Mind Space.




It is available for free as part of the latest software push for the OnePlus 13 series. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are now getting this in a phased manner, so keep checking out for the update.

OnePlus explained, "Mind Space uses OnePlus AI technology to understand the content it is seeing and automatically generate descriptions, information and tags for every piece of content as well as potentially translating the text it sees to a users native language."

Along with this, OnePlus is also rolling out other new AI features on the phone. These features are as following:

  • AI VoiceScribe
  • AI Translation
  • AI Search
  • AI Reframe
  • AI Perfect Shot

It is worth noting that even the OnePlus Nord 5 now comes with the Plus Key and support for Plus Mind. This is something we will check out later in-depth and try to understand what the thing is. As of now, keep on the lookout for the new update for the OnePlus 13 series as it will bring plenty of new features for the users.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

